Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) moves to the basket beside Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-26) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (34-28) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Raptors

The 106.5 points per game the Cavaliers put up are the same as the Raptors give up.

Cleveland has a 19-9 record when scoring more than 107.4 points.

Toronto has a 22-10 record when allowing fewer than 106.5 points.

The Raptors put up an average of 108.6 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 103.0 the Cavaliers allow.

When it scores more than 103.0 points, Toronto is 28-11.

Cleveland is 32-8 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.

The Raptors are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 13th.

The Cavaliers average 10.2 offensive boards per game, 3.0 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 20.1 points and distributes 7.7 assists per game.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.0 PPG average.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch