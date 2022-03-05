Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) moves to the basket beside Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-26) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (34-28) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Raptors

  • The 106.5 points per game the Cavaliers put up are the same as the Raptors give up.
  • Cleveland has a 19-9 record when scoring more than 107.4 points.
  • Toronto has a 22-10 record when allowing fewer than 106.5 points.
  • The Raptors put up an average of 108.6 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 103.0 the Cavaliers allow.
  • When it scores more than 103.0 points, Toronto is 28-11.
  • Cleveland is 32-8 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.
  • The Raptors are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 13th.
  • The Cavaliers average 10.2 offensive boards per game, 3.0 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
  • The Raptors are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 20.1 points and distributes 7.7 assists per game.
  • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.0 PPG average.
  • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Fred VanVleet's points (21.4 per game) and assists (6.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Raptors' leaderboards.
  • Pascal Siakam's stat line of 8.2 rebounds, 20.8 points and 5.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
  • VanVleet hits 4.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
