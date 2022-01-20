How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (25-19) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (21-20) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Raptors vs. Mavericks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-3.5
208 points
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Raptors
- The Mavericks record 105.5 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 106.0 the Raptors allow.
- Dallas has a 16-4 record when putting up more than 106.0 points.
- When Toronto gives up fewer than 105.5 points, it is 15-8.
- The Raptors score just 4.3 more points per game (107.0) than the Mavericks give up (102.7).
- When it scores more than 102.7 points, Toronto is 17-9.
- Dallas has a 21-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.0 points.
- The Raptors are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.
- The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, 4.1 rebounds less than the Raptors.
- The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank first.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who scores 16.0 points per game along with 5.7 assists.
- Dorian Finney-Smith leads Dallas in rebounding, grabbing 4.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet's points (21.9 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Raptors' leaderboards.
- Scottie Barnes' stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 14.5 points and 3.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet is consistent from deep and leads the Raptors with 3.9 made threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.
