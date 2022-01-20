Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks the ball on Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (25-19) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (21-20) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -3.5 208 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Raptors

The Mavericks record 105.5 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 106.0 the Raptors allow.

Dallas has a 16-4 record when putting up more than 106.0 points.

When Toronto gives up fewer than 105.5 points, it is 15-8.

The Raptors score just 4.3 more points per game (107.0) than the Mavericks give up (102.7).

When it scores more than 102.7 points, Toronto is 17-9.

Dallas has a 21-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.0 points.

The Raptors are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.

The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, 4.1 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank first.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who scores 16.0 points per game along with 5.7 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith leads Dallas in rebounding, grabbing 4.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Raptors Players to Watch