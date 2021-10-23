Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Oct 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) looks to pass around Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (0-1) face the Toronto Raptors (1-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amalie Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Mavericks

Last year, the 112.4 points per game the Mavericks averaged were only 0.7 more points than the Raptors gave up (111.7).

Dallas had a 31-7 record last season when putting up more than 111.7 points.

Toronto had a 19-12 record last season when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.

The Raptors' 111.3 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 110.2 the Mavericks gave up to opponents.

Toronto went 20-18 last season when it scored more than 110.2 points.

Dallas' record was 29-8 when it allowed fewer than 111.3 points last season.

The Mavericks made 47.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Raptors allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Dallas had a 31-11 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Raptors' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

Toronto put together a 17-9 straight up record in games it shot over 46.0% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic scored 27.7 points, pulled down 8.0 rebounds and dished out 8.6 assists per game last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Doncic and Willie Cauley-Stein were defensive standouts last season, with Doncic averaging 1.0 steal per game and Cauley-Stein collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam scored 21.4 points and pulled down 7.2 rebounds per game last season.

Fred VanVleet averaged 6.3 assists per game while also scoring 19.6 points per contest.

VanVleet knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.

VanVleet averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Chris Boucher compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Hawks L 113-87 Away 10/23/2021 Raptors - Away 10/26/2021 Rockets - Home 10/28/2021 Spurs - Home 10/29/2021 Nuggets - Away 10/31/2021 Kings - Home 11/2/2021 Heat - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule