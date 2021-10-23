Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) looks to pass around Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (0-1) face the Toronto Raptors (1-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Mavericks

    • Last year, the 112.4 points per game the Mavericks averaged were only 0.7 more points than the Raptors gave up (111.7).
    • Dallas had a 31-7 record last season when putting up more than 111.7 points.
    • Toronto had a 19-12 record last season when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
    • The Raptors' 111.3 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 110.2 the Mavericks gave up to opponents.
    • Toronto went 20-18 last season when it scored more than 110.2 points.
    • Dallas' record was 29-8 when it allowed fewer than 111.3 points last season.
    • The Mavericks made 47.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Raptors allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
    • Dallas had a 31-11 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.
    • The Raptors' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
    • Toronto put together a 17-9 straight up record in games it shot over 46.0% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic scored 27.7 points, pulled down 8.0 rebounds and dished out 8.6 assists per game last season.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Doncic and Willie Cauley-Stein were defensive standouts last season, with Doncic averaging 1.0 steal per game and Cauley-Stein collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • Pascal Siakam scored 21.4 points and pulled down 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Fred VanVleet averaged 6.3 assists per game while also scoring 19.6 points per contest.
    • VanVleet knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.
    • VanVleet averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Chris Boucher compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Hawks

    L 113-87

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Wizards

    L 98-83

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Celtics

    W 115-83

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

