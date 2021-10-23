Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (0-1) face the Toronto Raptors (1-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Mavericks
- Last year, the 112.4 points per game the Mavericks averaged were only 0.7 more points than the Raptors gave up (111.7).
- Dallas had a 31-7 record last season when putting up more than 111.7 points.
- Toronto had a 19-12 record last season when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Raptors' 111.3 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 110.2 the Mavericks gave up to opponents.
- Toronto went 20-18 last season when it scored more than 110.2 points.
- Dallas' record was 29-8 when it allowed fewer than 111.3 points last season.
- The Mavericks made 47.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Raptors allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- Dallas had a 31-11 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Raptors' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
- Toronto put together a 17-9 straight up record in games it shot over 46.0% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic scored 27.7 points, pulled down 8.0 rebounds and dished out 8.6 assists per game last season.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Doncic and Willie Cauley-Stein were defensive standouts last season, with Doncic averaging 1.0 steal per game and Cauley-Stein collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam scored 21.4 points and pulled down 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Fred VanVleet averaged 6.3 assists per game while also scoring 19.6 points per contest.
- VanVleet knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.
- VanVleet averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Chris Boucher compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Hawks
L 113-87
Away
10/23/2021
Raptors
-
Away
10/26/2021
Rockets
-
Home
10/28/2021
Spurs
-
Home
10/29/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
10/31/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/2/2021
Heat
-
Home
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Wizards
L 98-83
Home
10/22/2021
Celtics
W 115-83
Away
10/23/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
10/25/2021
Bulls
-
Home
10/27/2021
Pacers
-
Home
10/29/2021
Magic
-
Home
10/30/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/1/2021
Knicks
-
Away
How To Watch
October
23
2021
Dallas Mavericks at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
