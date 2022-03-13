Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (36-30) play the Denver Nuggets (40-27) at Ball Arena on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Nuggets

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Nuggets

Nuggets vs Raptors Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nuggets

-6.5

223.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Raptors

  • The 111.0 points per game the Nuggets record are only 3.7 more points than the Raptors allow (107.3).
  • Denver is 30-7 when scoring more than 107.3 points.
  • When Toronto allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 28-15.
  • The Raptors' 108.5 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 108.2 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
  • Toronto has put together a 27-6 record in games it scores more than 108.2 points.
  • Denver is 23-10 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 12th.
  • The Nuggets average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, 4.0 rebounds less than the Raptors.
  • The Raptors are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.1 points, 13.9 boards and 8.1 assists per game.
  • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 21.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.8 per game. He also averages 21.3 points per game and adds 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • VanVleet is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.9 threes per game.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Toronto Raptors at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
