How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (36-30) play the Denver Nuggets (40-27) at Ball Arena on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Arena: Ball Arena
Betting Information for Raptors vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-6.5
223.5 points
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Raptors
- The 111.0 points per game the Nuggets record are only 3.7 more points than the Raptors allow (107.3).
- Denver is 30-7 when scoring more than 107.3 points.
- When Toronto allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 28-15.
- The Raptors' 108.5 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 108.2 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Toronto has put together a 27-6 record in games it scores more than 108.2 points.
- Denver is 23-10 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 12th.
- The Nuggets average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, 4.0 rebounds less than the Raptors.
- The Raptors are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.1 points, 13.9 boards and 8.1 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 21.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.8 per game. He also averages 21.3 points per game and adds 4.6 rebounds per game.
- VanVleet is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.9 threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.
