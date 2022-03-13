Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (36-30) play the Denver Nuggets (40-27) at Ball Arena on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6.5 223.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Raptors

The 111.0 points per game the Nuggets record are only 3.7 more points than the Raptors allow (107.3).

Denver is 30-7 when scoring more than 107.3 points.

When Toronto allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 28-15.

The Raptors' 108.5 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 108.2 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Toronto has put together a 27-6 record in games it scores more than 108.2 points.

Denver is 23-10 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 12th.

The Nuggets average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, 4.0 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.1 points, 13.9 boards and 8.1 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch