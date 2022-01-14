Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives around Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley (13) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (9-31) will host the Toronto Raptors (20-18) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Raptors

  • The Raptors record just 3.5 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Pistons give up (111.3).
  • Toronto has a 12-3 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.
  • Detroit is 6-9 when allowing fewer than 107.8 points.
  • The Pistons put up an average of 101.2 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 106.4 the Raptors allow.
  • Detroit is 6-8 when it scores more than 106.4 points.
  • Toronto has an 11-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.2 points.
  • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 16th.
  • The Raptors grab an average of 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Pistons by 2.9 rebounds per contest.
  • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 22.0 points and distributing 6.6 assists.
  • Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 8.0 boards per game while also scoring 14.7 points a contest.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.8 threes per game.
  • Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham averages enough points (15.4 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.8 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.3 per game).

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

