Nov 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (7-6) face the Detroit Pistons (2-9) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pistons

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pistons

The Raptors score 104.2 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 106.1 the Pistons allow.

When Toronto scores more than 106.1 points, it is 6-1.

Detroit is 2-4 when giving up fewer than 104.2 points.

The Pistons' 94.9 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 102.5 the Raptors give up.

Detroit is 2-1 when it scores more than 102.5 points.

Toronto has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.

The Raptors make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

In games Toronto shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.

The Pistons are shooting 39.5% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 45.2% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.

Raptors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.7 points and distributes 7.1 assists per game.

Precious Achiuwa leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 8.7 boards per game while also scoring 7.5 points a contest.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Achiuwa leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 18.4 points per game. He also pulls down 4.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.

Isaiah Stewart puts up a stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 6.9 points and 1.0 assist per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cory Joseph holds the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 6.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per matchup.

Grant averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Killian Hayes (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Grant (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/3/2021 Wizards W 109-100 Away 11/5/2021 Cavaliers L 102-101 Home 11/7/2021 Nets L 116-103 Home 11/10/2021 Celtics L 104-88 Away 11/11/2021 76ers W 115-109 Away 11/13/2021 Pistons - Home 11/15/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 11/18/2021 Jazz - Away 11/19/2021 Kings - Away 11/21/2021 Warriors - Away 11/24/2021 Grizzlies - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule