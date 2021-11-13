Publish date:
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (7-6) face the Detroit Pistons (2-9) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pistons
- The Raptors score 104.2 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 106.1 the Pistons allow.
- When Toronto scores more than 106.1 points, it is 6-1.
- Detroit is 2-4 when giving up fewer than 104.2 points.
- The Pistons' 94.9 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 102.5 the Raptors give up.
- Detroit is 2-1 when it scores more than 102.5 points.
- Toronto has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.
- The Raptors make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
- In games Toronto shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
- The Pistons are shooting 39.5% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 45.2% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.7 points and distributes 7.1 assists per game.
- Precious Achiuwa leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 8.7 boards per game while also scoring 7.5 points a contest.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Achiuwa leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 18.4 points per game. He also pulls down 4.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.
- Isaiah Stewart puts up a stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 6.9 points and 1.0 assist per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cory Joseph holds the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 6.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per matchup.
- Grant averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Killian Hayes (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Grant (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Wizards
W 109-100
Away
11/5/2021
Cavaliers
L 102-101
Home
11/7/2021
Nets
L 116-103
Home
11/10/2021
Celtics
L 104-88
Away
11/11/2021
76ers
W 115-109
Away
11/13/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/15/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/18/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/19/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/21/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/24/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/2/2021
Bucks
L 117-89
Home
11/4/2021
76ers
L 109-98
Home
11/5/2021
Nets
L 96-90
Home
11/10/2021
Rockets
W 112-104
Away
11/12/2021
Cavaliers
L 98-78
Away
11/13/2021
Raptors
-
Away
11/15/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/17/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/19/2021
Warriors
-
Home
11/21/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/23/2021
Heat
-
Home
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)