    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (7-6) face the Detroit Pistons (2-9) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pistons

    • The Raptors score 104.2 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 106.1 the Pistons allow.
    • When Toronto scores more than 106.1 points, it is 6-1.
    • Detroit is 2-4 when giving up fewer than 104.2 points.
    • The Pistons' 94.9 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 102.5 the Raptors give up.
    • Detroit is 2-1 when it scores more than 102.5 points.
    • Toronto has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.
    • The Raptors make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
    • In games Toronto shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
    • The Pistons are shooting 39.5% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 45.2% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.7 points and distributes 7.1 assists per game.
    • Precious Achiuwa leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 8.7 boards per game while also scoring 7.5 points a contest.
    • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
    • Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Achiuwa leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 18.4 points per game. He also pulls down 4.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.
    • Isaiah Stewart puts up a stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 6.9 points and 1.0 assist per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cory Joseph holds the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 6.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per matchup.
    • Grant averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
    • Killian Hayes (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Grant (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Wizards

    W 109-100

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 102-101

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Nets

    L 116-103

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Celtics

    L 104-88

    Away

    11/11/2021

    76ers

    W 115-109

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/2/2021

    Bucks

    L 117-89

    Home

    11/4/2021

    76ers

    L 109-98

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Nets

    L 96-90

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Rockets

    W 112-104

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 98-78

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
