Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Detroit Pistons (15-46) battle the Toronto Raptors (33-27) at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pistons

  • The Raptors score only 4.0 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Pistons allow (112.7).
  • Toronto has a 20-3 record when putting up more than 112.7 points.
  • When Detroit allows fewer than 108.7 points, it is 9-12.
  • The Pistons put up an average of 103.0 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 107.4 the Raptors allow.
  • Detroit is 10-11 when it scores more than 107.4 points.
  • Toronto's record is 17-5 when it gives up fewer than 103.0 points.
  • The Raptors are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Pistons allow to opponents.
  • Toronto has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
  • The Pistons are shooting 42.2% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 46.3% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.
  • Detroit has put together a 6-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 21.4 points per game along with 6.9 assists.
  • Pascal Siakam is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.4 boards in each contest while scoring 21.1 points per game.
  • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham racks up enough points (15.7 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pistons with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Timberwolves

W 103-91

Away

2/25/2022

Hornets

L 125-93

Away

2/26/2022

Hawks

L 127-100

Away

2/28/2022

Nets

W 133-97

Away

3/1/2022

Nets

W 109-108

Home

3/3/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/4/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/6/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/9/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/11/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/12/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Celtics

W 112-111

Away

2/24/2022

Cavaliers

W 106-103

Home

2/26/2022

Celtics

L 113-104

Home

2/27/2022

Hornets

W 127-126

Away

3/1/2022

Wizards

L 116-113

Away

3/3/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/4/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/7/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/9/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/11/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/13/2022

Clippers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
