Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

The Detroit Pistons (15-46) battle the Toronto Raptors (33-27) at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pistons

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pistons

The Raptors score only 4.0 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Pistons allow (112.7).

Toronto has a 20-3 record when putting up more than 112.7 points.

When Detroit allows fewer than 108.7 points, it is 9-12.

The Pistons put up an average of 103.0 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 107.4 the Raptors allow.

Detroit is 10-11 when it scores more than 107.4 points.

Toronto's record is 17-5 when it gives up fewer than 103.0 points.

The Raptors are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Toronto has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Pistons are shooting 42.2% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 46.3% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.

Detroit has put together a 6-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 21.4 points per game along with 6.9 assists.

Pascal Siakam is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.4 boards in each contest while scoring 21.1 points per game.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons' Cade Cunningham racks up enough points (15.7 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pistons with 2.5 made threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Timberwolves W 103-91 Away 2/25/2022 Hornets L 125-93 Away 2/26/2022 Hawks L 127-100 Away 2/28/2022 Nets W 133-97 Away 3/1/2022 Nets W 109-108 Home 3/3/2022 Pistons - Home 3/4/2022 Magic - Home 3/6/2022 Cavaliers - Away 3/9/2022 Spurs - Away 3/11/2022 Suns - Away 3/12/2022 Nuggets - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule