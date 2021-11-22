Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (14-2) will host the Toronto Raptors (8-9) after winning seven straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Warriors

    Betting Information for Raptors vs. Warriors

    Warriors vs Raptors Betting Information

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Raptors

    • The 113.9 points per game the Warriors record are 8.8 more points than the Raptors give up (105.1).
    • Golden State has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 105.1 points.
    • When Toronto allows fewer than 113.9 points, it is 8-5.
    • The Raptors' 105.9 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 100.9 the Warriors give up.
    • Toronto is 7-6 when it scores more than 100.9 points.
    • Golden State's record is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.
    • The Warriors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 20th.
    • The Warriors average 10.1 offensive boards per game, 3.3 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
    • The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 16th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 29.5 points a game in addition to his 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.7 threes per game.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby is the top scorer for the Raptors with 20.1 points per game. He also tacks on 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Precious Achiuwa with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.4 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 6.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game).
    • VanVleet is dependable from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
