    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) react during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (24-5) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (13-15) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Warriors

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Warriors

    • The Raptors record 5.5 more points per game (105.9) than the Warriors allow (100.4).
    • Toronto has a 10-9 record when putting up more than 100.4 points.
    • Golden State has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 105.9 points.
    • The Warriors average 6.4 more points per game (111.8) than the Raptors allow (105.4).
    • When it scores more than 105.4 points, Golden State is 17-1.
    • Toronto is 12-8 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.
    • The Raptors are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Warriors allow to opponents.
    • Toronto is 10-8 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
    • Golden State has put together an 18-0 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 19.8 points and distributing 6.5 assists.
    • Toronto's best rebounder is Scottie Barnes, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.4 PPG average.
    • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
    • Gary Trent Jr. and Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green has racked up 7.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Warriors leaderboards in those categories.
    • Stephen Curry counts for 27.0 points per game, making him the top scorer on Golden State's team.
    • Curry is dependable from deep and leads the Warriors with 5.4 made threes per game.
    • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Green (1.0 per game).

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Wizards

    W 102-90

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Thunder

    L 110-109

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Knicks

    W 90-87

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Kings

    W 124-101

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Nets

    L 131-129

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 104-94

    Home

    12/11/2021

    76ers

    L 102-93

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Pacers

    W 102-100

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Knicks

    W 105-96

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Celtics

    W 111-107

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
