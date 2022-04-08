Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (20-60) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (46-33) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Rockets

  • The Raptors put up 8.7 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Rockets give up (118.1).
  • Toronto has a 17-3 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.
  • Houston has a 9-9 record when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.
  • The Rockets put up just 2.7 more points per game (109.6) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (106.9).
  • When it scores more than 106.9 points, Houston is 19-25.
  • Toronto's record is 36-13 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
  • This season, the Raptors have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
  • In games Toronto shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 13-3 overall.
  • The Rockets' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have given up to their opponents.
  • This season, Houston has an 18-19 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.1% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Raptors is Pascal Siakam, who averages 22.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet is Toronto's best passer, dispensing 6.7 assists per game while scoring 20.3 PPG.
  • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • VanVleet and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with VanVleet leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood averages 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 6.2 per game. He also averages 15.1 points per game and adds 4.2 rebounds per game.
  • Porter makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (one per game).

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/30/2022

Timberwolves

W 125-102

Home

4/1/2022

Magic

W 102-89

Away

4/3/2022

Heat

L 114-109

Home

4/5/2022

Hawks

W 118-108

Home

4/7/2022

76ers

W 119-114

Home

4/8/2022

Rockets

-

Home

4/10/2022

Knicks

-

Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/28/2022

Spurs

L 123-120

Home

3/30/2022

Kings

L 121-118

Home

4/1/2022

Kings

L 122-117

Home

4/3/2022

Timberwolves

L 139-132

Home

4/5/2022

Nets

L 118-105

Away

4/8/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/10/2022

Hawks

-

Home

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

