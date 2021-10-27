Oct 23, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) try to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (1-3) will host the Indiana Pacers (1-3) after losing three home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pacers

Last year, the 111.3 points per game the Raptors put up were only 4.0 fewer points than the Pacers allowed (115.3).

Toronto had a 14-7 record last season when scoring more than 115.3 points.

Indiana went 20-11 last season when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.

The Pacers scored just 3.6 more points per game last year (115.3) than the Raptors allowed (111.7).

Indiana went 25-18 last season when it scored more than 111.7 points.

Toronto had a 25-20 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 115.3 points.

The Raptors made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points lower than the Pacers allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

In games Toronto shot higher than 46.8% from the field, it went 14-9 overall.

The Pacers shot at a 47.4% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Raptors averaged.

Indiana went 27-14 when it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam accumulated 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.

Fred VanVleet averaged 6.3 assists per game to go with his 19.6 PPG scoring average.

VanVleet hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

VanVleet averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Chris Boucher notched 1.9 blocks per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game last season.

Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Brogdon knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.

T.J. McConnell averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Justin Holiday collected 0.6 blocks per contest.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Wizards L 98-83 Home 10/22/2021 Celtics W 115-83 Away 10/23/2021 Mavericks L 103-95 Home 10/25/2021 Bulls L 111-108 Home 10/27/2021 Pacers - Home 10/29/2021 Magic - Home 10/30/2021 Pacers - Away 11/1/2021 Knicks - Away 11/3/2021 Wizards - Away 11/5/2021 Cavaliers - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule