Publish date:
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (1-3) will host the Indiana Pacers (1-3) after losing three home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pacers
- Last year, the 111.3 points per game the Raptors put up were only 4.0 fewer points than the Pacers allowed (115.3).
- Toronto had a 14-7 record last season when scoring more than 115.3 points.
- Indiana went 20-11 last season when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Pacers scored just 3.6 more points per game last year (115.3) than the Raptors allowed (111.7).
- Indiana went 25-18 last season when it scored more than 111.7 points.
- Toronto had a 25-20 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 115.3 points.
- The Raptors made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points lower than the Pacers allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- In games Toronto shot higher than 46.8% from the field, it went 14-9 overall.
- The Pacers shot at a 47.4% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Raptors averaged.
- Indiana went 27-14 when it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam accumulated 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Fred VanVleet averaged 6.3 assists per game to go with his 19.6 PPG scoring average.
- VanVleet hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- VanVleet averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Chris Boucher notched 1.9 blocks per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game last season.
- Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
- Brogdon knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
- T.J. McConnell averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Justin Holiday collected 0.6 blocks per contest.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Wizards
L 98-83
Home
10/22/2021
Celtics
W 115-83
Away
10/23/2021
Mavericks
L 103-95
Home
10/25/2021
Bulls
L 111-108
Home
10/27/2021
Pacers
-
Home
10/29/2021
Magic
-
Home
10/30/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/1/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/3/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/5/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Hornets
L 123-122
Away
10/22/2021
Wizards
L 135-134
Away
10/23/2021
Heat
W 102-91
Home
10/25/2021
Bucks
L 119-109
Home
10/27/2021
Raptors
-
Away
10/29/2021
Nets
-
Away
10/30/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/1/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/3/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/5/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
How To Watch
October
27
2021
Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)