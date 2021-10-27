    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) try to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) try to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (1-3) will host the Indiana Pacers (1-3) after losing three home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Pacers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pacers

    • Last year, the 111.3 points per game the Raptors put up were only 4.0 fewer points than the Pacers allowed (115.3).
    • Toronto had a 14-7 record last season when scoring more than 115.3 points.
    • Indiana went 20-11 last season when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
    • The Pacers scored just 3.6 more points per game last year (115.3) than the Raptors allowed (111.7).
    • Indiana went 25-18 last season when it scored more than 111.7 points.
    • Toronto had a 25-20 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 115.3 points.
    • The Raptors made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points lower than the Pacers allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
    • In games Toronto shot higher than 46.8% from the field, it went 14-9 overall.
    • The Pacers shot at a 47.4% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Raptors averaged.
    • Indiana went 27-14 when it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • Pascal Siakam accumulated 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Fred VanVleet averaged 6.3 assists per game to go with his 19.6 PPG scoring average.
    • VanVleet hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • VanVleet averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Chris Boucher notched 1.9 blocks per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game last season.
    • Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
    • Brogdon knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
    • T.J. McConnell averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Justin Holiday collected 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Wizards

    L 98-83

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Celtics

    W 115-83

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Mavericks

    L 103-95

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Bulls

    L 111-108

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Hornets

    L 123-122

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Wizards

    L 135-134

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Heat

    W 102-91

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Bucks

    L 119-109

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Atlanta Braves Max Fried
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 2: Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros

    1 minute ago
    MMA Mat
    MMA

    How to Watch Professional Fight League Championship, Part 2

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    MLS

    How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas

    1 minute ago
    Oct 19, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) battle for possession of the ball in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Bucks

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch CF Montreal at Forge FC

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Pelicans

    31 minutes ago
    Inter Miami CF
    MLS

    How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC

    31 minutes ago
    Brooklyn Nets Cam Thomas
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

    31 minutes ago
    Columbus Crew
    MLS

    How to Watch Orlando City SC at Columbus Crew SC

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy