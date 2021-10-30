Oct 27, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) tries to defend during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (1-5) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -2.5 212 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Raptors

The Pacers score 10.1 more points per game (110.8) than the Raptors allow (100.7).

When Indiana totals more than 100.7 points, it is 1-3.

When Toronto gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 3-2.

The Raptors score an average of 104.8 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 115.2 the Pacers allow to opponents.

The Pacers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank seventh.

The Pacers average 10.2 offensive boards per game, 4.8 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 16th.

Pacers Players to Watch

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 23.4 points and distributing 7.0 assists.

Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 10.7 boards per game in addition to his 20.7 PPG average.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Chris Duarte, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch