How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (1-5) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Information for Raptors vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacers
-2.5
212 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Raptors
- The Pacers score 10.1 more points per game (110.8) than the Raptors allow (100.7).
- When Indiana totals more than 100.7 points, it is 1-3.
- When Toronto gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 3-2.
- The Raptors score an average of 104.8 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 115.2 the Pacers allow to opponents.
- The Pacers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank seventh.
- The Pacers average 10.2 offensive boards per game, 4.8 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
- The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 16th.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 23.4 points and distributing 7.0 assists.
- Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 10.7 boards per game in addition to his 20.7 PPG average.
- The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Chris Duarte, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- OG Anunoby is the top scorer for the Raptors with 18.5 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Precious Achiuwa puts up a stat line of 9.5 rebounds, 10.0 points and 1.3 assists per game for Toronto to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fred VanVleet holds the top spot for assists with 7.8 per game, adding 17.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
- Anunoby is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).
