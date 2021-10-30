Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 27, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) tries to defend during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 27, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) tries to defend during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (1-5) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Pacers

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Raptors vs. Pacers

    Pacers vs Raptors Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pacers

    -2.5

    212 points

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Raptors

    • The Pacers score 10.1 more points per game (110.8) than the Raptors allow (100.7).
    • When Indiana totals more than 100.7 points, it is 1-3.
    • When Toronto gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 3-2.
    • The Raptors score an average of 104.8 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 115.2 the Pacers allow to opponents.
    • The Pacers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank seventh.
    • The Pacers average 10.2 offensive boards per game, 4.8 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
    • The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 16th.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 23.4 points and distributing 7.0 assists.
    • Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 10.7 boards per game in addition to his 20.7 PPG average.
    • The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Chris Duarte, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby is the top scorer for the Raptors with 18.5 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Precious Achiuwa puts up a stat line of 9.5 rebounds, 10.0 points and 1.3 assists per game for Toronto to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fred VanVleet holds the top spot for assists with 7.8 per game, adding 17.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Anunoby is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17054243
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 4: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17028209
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Grizzlies

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17041116
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Bucks

    4 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17047274
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Bulls

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17047651
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Blues

    4 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_17044780
    MLS

    How to Watch Columbus Crew SC at D.C. United

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_15113068
    USL Championship Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville City FC at Birmingham Legion FC

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy