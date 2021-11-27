Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (8-12) play the Toronto Raptors (9-10) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Information for Raptors vs. Pacers
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Raptors
- The 107.8 points per game the Pacers record are just 1.6 more points than the Raptors give up (106.2).
- Indiana has a 6-5 record when scoring more than 106.2 points.
- Toronto has a 6-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Raptors put up an average of 106.8 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 106.2 the Pacers give up to opponents.
- Toronto is 8-3 when it scores more than 106.2 points.
- Indiana is 6-5 when it gives up fewer than 106.8 points.
- The Pacers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 24th.
- The Pacers average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 3.6 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
- The Raptors are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 19th.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.3 points and distributing 5.8 assists.
- Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, pulling down 11.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.8 points a contest.
- Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- OG Anunoby is the top scorer for the Raptors with 20.1 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his statistics.
- Toronto's leader in rebounds is Scottie Barnes with 8.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Fred VanVleet with 6.8 per game.
- VanVleet is reliable from three-point range and leads the Raptors with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.8 per game).
