Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) hits Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the face in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (8-12) play the Toronto Raptors (9-10) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Pacers

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    Betting Information for Raptors vs. Pacers

    Pacers vs Raptors Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pacers

    -4

    209.5 points

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Raptors

    • The 107.8 points per game the Pacers record are just 1.6 more points than the Raptors give up (106.2).
    • Indiana has a 6-5 record when scoring more than 106.2 points.
    • Toronto has a 6-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Raptors put up an average of 106.8 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 106.2 the Pacers give up to opponents.
    • Toronto is 8-3 when it scores more than 106.2 points.
    • Indiana is 6-5 when it gives up fewer than 106.8 points.
    • The Pacers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 24th.
    • The Pacers average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 3.6 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
    • The Raptors are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 19th.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.3 points and distributing 5.8 assists.
    • Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, pulling down 11.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.8 points a contest.
    • Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby is the top scorer for the Raptors with 20.1 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Toronto's leader in rebounds is Scottie Barnes with 8.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Fred VanVleet with 6.8 per game.
    • VanVleet is reliable from three-point range and leads the Raptors with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    NBA

