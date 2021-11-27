Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 24, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) hits Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the face in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (8-12) play the Toronto Raptors (9-10) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -4 209.5 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Raptors

The 107.8 points per game the Pacers record are just 1.6 more points than the Raptors give up (106.2).

Indiana has a 6-5 record when scoring more than 106.2 points.

Toronto has a 6-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Raptors put up an average of 106.8 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 106.2 the Pacers give up to opponents.

Toronto is 8-3 when it scores more than 106.2 points.

Indiana is 6-5 when it gives up fewer than 106.8 points.

The Pacers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 24th.

The Pacers average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 3.6 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 19th.

Pacers Players to Watch

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.3 points and distributing 5.8 assists.

Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, pulling down 11.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.8 points a contest.

Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch