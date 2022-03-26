Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (41-32) take on the Indiana Pacers (25-49) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pacers

The 108.8 points per game the Raptors average are the same as the Pacers allow.

When Toronto scores more than 113.4 points, it is 24-3.

Indiana has a 15-12 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.

The Pacers' 110.8 points per game are just 3.5 more points than the 107.3 the Raptors allow.

Indiana is 22-22 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Toronto has a 32-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.8 points.

The Raptors are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Pacers allow to opponents.

In games Toronto shoots higher than 47.5% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.

The Pacers have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

This season, Indiana has a 16-20 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.3% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Raptors is Pascal Siakam, who puts up 22.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 20.8 PPG scoring average.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles one block per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers' Chris Duarte puts up enough points (13.1 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Oshae Brissett is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 5.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.2 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.

Duarte is the most prolific from deep for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Duarte (one steal per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Brissett (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/16/2022 Clippers W 103-100 Away 3/18/2022 Lakers L 128-123 Home 3/20/2022 76ers W 93-88 Away 3/21/2022 Bulls L 113-99 Away 3/24/2022 Cavaliers W 117-104 Home 3/26/2022 Pacers - Home 3/28/2022 Celtics - Home 3/30/2022 Timberwolves - Home 4/1/2022 Magic - Away 4/3/2022 Heat - Home 4/5/2022 Hawks - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule