How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (41-32) take on the Indiana Pacers (25-49) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pacers

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pacers

  • The 108.8 points per game the Raptors average are the same as the Pacers allow.
  • When Toronto scores more than 113.4 points, it is 24-3.
  • Indiana has a 15-12 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Pacers' 110.8 points per game are just 3.5 more points than the 107.3 the Raptors allow.
  • Indiana is 22-22 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
  • Toronto has a 32-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.8 points.
  • The Raptors are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Pacers allow to opponents.
  • In games Toronto shoots higher than 47.5% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.
  • The Pacers have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
  • This season, Indiana has a 16-20 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.3% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Raptors is Pascal Siakam, who puts up 22.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 20.8 PPG scoring average.
  • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles one block per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • The Pacers' Chris Duarte puts up enough points (13.1 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Oshae Brissett is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 5.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.2 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.
  • Duarte is the most prolific from deep for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Duarte (one steal per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Brissett (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Clippers

W 103-100

Away

3/18/2022

Lakers

L 128-123

Home

3/20/2022

76ers

W 93-88

Away

3/21/2022

Bulls

L 113-99

Away

3/24/2022

Cavaliers

W 117-104

Home

3/26/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/28/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/30/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/1/2022

Magic

-

Away

4/3/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/5/2022

Hawks

-

Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/15/2022

Grizzlies

L 135-102

Home

3/18/2022

Rockets

W 121-118

Away

3/20/2022

Trail Blazers

W 129-98

Home

3/23/2022

Kings

L 110-109

Home

3/24/2022

Grizzlies

L 133-103

Away

3/26/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/28/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/30/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

4/1/2022

Celtics

-

Away

4/3/2022

Pistons

-

Home

4/5/2022

76ers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
