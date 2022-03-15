Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) shoots over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (37-30) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (29-38) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Staples Center. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Lakers

Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022

10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -5.5 224.5 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Raptors

The 108.8 points per game the Raptors score are the same as the Lakers give up.

When Toronto puts up more than 113.6 points, it is 22-2.

Los Angeles is 16-10 when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.

The Lakers' 111.1 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 107.4 the Raptors give up.

Los Angeles has put together a 22-19 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Toronto's record is 29-17 when it allows fewer than 111.1 points.

The Raptors are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.

The Raptors average 13.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Lakers by 3.7 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet is Toronto's best passer, dishing out 6.8 assists per game while scoring 21.3 PPG.

VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.9 per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch