Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) has words with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) has words with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (29-40) will visit the Toronto Raptors (39-30) after losing 11 straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Lakers

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Lakers

  • The Raptors average just 4.9 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Lakers allow (113.7).
  • Toronto has a 23-2 record when scoring more than 113.7 points.
  • Los Angeles has a 16-10 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Lakers' 110.9 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 107.2 the Raptors allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.2 points, Los Angeles is 22-19.
  • Toronto has a 30-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.
  • This season, the Raptors have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.
  • Toronto is 18-5 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • Los Angeles is 24-16 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors leader in points and rebounds is Pascal Siakam, who scores 22.0 points and grabs 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 21.1 points per contest.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.9 threes per game.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is LeBron James with 29.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
  • Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 7.0 per game. He also records 17.9 points per game and adds 7.4 rebounds per game.
  • James is the most prolific from distance for the Lakers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Spurs

W 119-104

Away

3/11/2022

Suns

W 117-112

Away

3/12/2022

Nuggets

W 127-115

Away

3/14/2022

Lakers

W 114-103

Away

3/16/2022

Clippers

W 103-100

Away

3/18/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/20/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/21/2022

Bulls

-

Away

3/24/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/26/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/28/2022

Celtics

-

Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Rockets

L 139-130

Away

3/11/2022

Wizards

W 122-109

Home

3/13/2022

Suns

L 140-111

Away

3/14/2022

Raptors

L 114-103

Home

3/16/2022

Timberwolves

L 124-104

Away

3/18/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/19/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/21/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/23/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/27/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/29/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17910499
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Jets

By Matthew Beighle3 minutes ago
USATSI_17884331
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Heat

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Rockets

By Nick Crain3 minutes ago
USATSI_17887564
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
OREGON STATE WRESTLING
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA College Wrestling Championships

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17890397
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fairfield vs. Texas NCAA Women's First Round

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
imago1008252527h (1)
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Instituto vs. Quilmes

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
college soccer
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Orense

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
USATSI_17910186
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nets

By Ben Macaluso33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy