How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (29-40) will visit the Toronto Raptors (39-30) after losing 11 straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Lakers
- The Raptors average just 4.9 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Lakers allow (113.7).
- Toronto has a 23-2 record when scoring more than 113.7 points.
- Los Angeles has a 16-10 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Lakers' 110.9 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 107.2 the Raptors allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.2 points, Los Angeles is 22-19.
- Toronto has a 30-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.
- This season, the Raptors have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.
- Toronto is 18-5 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- Los Angeles is 24-16 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors leader in points and rebounds is Pascal Siakam, who scores 22.0 points and grabs 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 21.1 points per contest.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.9 threes per game.
- The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is LeBron James with 29.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 7.0 per game. He also records 17.9 points per game and adds 7.4 rebounds per game.
- James is the most prolific from distance for the Lakers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Spurs
W 119-104
Away
3/11/2022
Suns
W 117-112
Away
3/12/2022
Nuggets
W 127-115
Away
3/14/2022
Lakers
W 114-103
Away
3/16/2022
Clippers
W 103-100
Away
3/18/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/20/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/21/2022
Bulls
-
Away
3/24/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/26/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/28/2022
Celtics
-
Home
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Rockets
L 139-130
Away
3/11/2022
Wizards
W 122-109
Home
3/13/2022
Suns
L 140-111
Away
3/14/2022
Raptors
L 114-103
Home
3/16/2022
Timberwolves
L 124-104
Away
3/18/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/19/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/21/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/23/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/27/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/29/2022
Mavericks
-
Away