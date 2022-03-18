Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) has words with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (29-40) will visit the Toronto Raptors (39-30) after losing 11 straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Lakers

The Raptors average just 4.9 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Lakers allow (113.7).

Toronto has a 23-2 record when scoring more than 113.7 points.

Los Angeles has a 16-10 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.

The Lakers' 110.9 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 107.2 the Raptors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.2 points, Los Angeles is 22-19.

Toronto has a 30-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.

This season, the Raptors have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.

Toronto is 18-5 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

Los Angeles is 24-16 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors leader in points and rebounds is Pascal Siakam, who scores 22.0 points and grabs 8.4 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 21.1 points per contest.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.9 threes per game.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is LeBron James with 29.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 7.0 per game. He also records 17.9 points per game and adds 7.4 rebounds per game.

James is the most prolific from distance for the Lakers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/9/2022 Spurs W 119-104 Away 3/11/2022 Suns W 117-112 Away 3/12/2022 Nuggets W 127-115 Away 3/14/2022 Lakers W 114-103 Away 3/16/2022 Clippers W 103-100 Away 3/18/2022 Lakers - Home 3/20/2022 76ers - Away 3/21/2022 Bulls - Away 3/24/2022 Cavaliers - Home 3/26/2022 Pacers - Home 3/28/2022 Celtics - Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule