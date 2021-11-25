Nov 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis II (3) speak after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (9-8) square off against the Toronto Raptors (8-10) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -3 217.5 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Raptors

The Grizzlies score only 4.3 more points per game (110.1) than the Raptors give up (105.8).

Memphis is 8-2 when scoring more than 105.8 points.

When Toronto allows fewer than 110.1 points, it is 8-4.

The Raptors put up an average of 105.8 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 114.9 the Grizzlies allow.

When it scores more than 114.9 points, Toronto is 3-1.

Memphis is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.

The Grizzlies are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 19th.

The Grizzlies' 12.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Raptors average per game (13.6).

The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 7.0 assists.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, pulling down 8.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.3 points a contest.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch