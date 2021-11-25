Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis II (3) speak after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis II (3) speak after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (9-8) square off against the Toronto Raptors (8-10) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Grizzlies

    Betting Information for Raptors vs. Grizzlies

    Grizzlies vs Raptors Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Grizzlies

    -3

    217.5 points

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Raptors

    • The Grizzlies score only 4.3 more points per game (110.1) than the Raptors give up (105.8).
    • Memphis is 8-2 when scoring more than 105.8 points.
    • When Toronto allows fewer than 110.1 points, it is 8-4.
    • The Raptors put up an average of 105.8 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 114.9 the Grizzlies allow.
    • When it scores more than 114.9 points, Toronto is 3-1.
    • Memphis is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Grizzlies are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 19th.
    • The Grizzlies' 12.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Raptors average per game (13.6).
    • The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 7.0 assists.
    • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, pulling down 8.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.3 points a contest.
    • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
    • The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby averages 20.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Raptors.
    • The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Scottie Barnes with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.6 points and 3.3 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 6.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game).
    • VanVleet is consistent from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 0.8 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Life Pacific vs. Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Butler Bulldogs forward Myles Wilmoth (5) holds up his arms to celebrate Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) half-time buzzer half court shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Chaminade vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15707890
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) andBoston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) battle for a loose ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy