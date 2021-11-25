Publish date:
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-8) square off against the Toronto Raptors (8-10) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Betting Information for Raptors vs. Grizzlies
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-3
217.5 points
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Raptors
- The Grizzlies score only 4.3 more points per game (110.1) than the Raptors give up (105.8).
- Memphis is 8-2 when scoring more than 105.8 points.
- When Toronto allows fewer than 110.1 points, it is 8-4.
- The Raptors put up an average of 105.8 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 114.9 the Grizzlies allow.
- When it scores more than 114.9 points, Toronto is 3-1.
- Memphis is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Grizzlies are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 19th.
- The Grizzlies' 12.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Raptors average per game (13.6).
- The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 7.0 assists.
- Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, pulling down 8.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.3 points a contest.
- The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- OG Anunoby averages 20.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Raptors.
- The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Scottie Barnes with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.6 points and 3.3 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 6.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game).
- VanVleet is consistent from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 0.8 per game.
How To Watch
November
24
2021
Toronto Raptors at Memphis Grizzlies
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
