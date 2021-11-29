Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (9-12) will look to end a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (10-10) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Grizzlies
- The Raptors record 105.9 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 115.6 the Grizzlies allow.
- Toronto is 2-1 when scoring more than 115.6 points.
- Memphis is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 105.9 points.
- The Grizzlies' 110.7 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 106.7 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- Memphis is 8-3 when it scores more than 106.7 points.
- Toronto has an 8-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.
- This season, the Raptors have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have made.
- Toronto has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
- The Grizzlies' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- Memphis has put together a 6-1 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who scores 20.1 points per game along with 6.5 assists.
- Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.2 points per game.
- VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is VanVleet, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant averages 24.1 points and tacks on 6.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 8.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 6.6 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Desmond Bane hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
- Memphis' leader in steals is Morant (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.0 per game).
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Kings
W 108-89
Away
11/21/2021
Warriors
L 119-104
Away
11/24/2021
Grizzlies
W 126-113
Away
11/26/2021
Pacers
L 114-97
Away
11/28/2021
Celtics
L 109-97
Home
11/30/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/2/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/5/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/8/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/10/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/13/2021
Kings
-
Home
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Timberwolves
L 138-95
Away
11/22/2021
Jazz
W 119-118
Away
11/24/2021
Raptors
L 126-113
Home
11/26/2021
Hawks
L 132-100
Home
11/28/2021
Kings
W 128-101
Home
11/30/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/2/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/4/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/8/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/9/2021
Lakers
-
Home