Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Nov 28, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defend Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (9-12) will look to end a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (10-10) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Grizzlies

The Raptors record 105.9 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 115.6 the Grizzlies allow.

Toronto is 2-1 when scoring more than 115.6 points.

Memphis is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 105.9 points.

The Grizzlies' 110.7 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 106.7 the Raptors give up to opponents.

Memphis is 8-3 when it scores more than 106.7 points.

Toronto has an 8-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.

This season, the Raptors have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have made.

Toronto has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Grizzlies' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Memphis has put together a 6-1 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who scores 20.1 points per game along with 6.5 assists.

Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.2 points per game.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is VanVleet, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant averages 24.1 points and tacks on 6.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.

Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 8.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 6.6 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.

Desmond Bane hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.

Memphis' leader in steals is Morant (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.0 per game).

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 Kings W 108-89 Away 11/21/2021 Warriors L 119-104 Away 11/24/2021 Grizzlies W 126-113 Away 11/26/2021 Pacers L 114-97 Away 11/28/2021 Celtics L 109-97 Home 11/30/2021 Grizzlies - Home 12/2/2021 Bucks - Home 12/5/2021 Wizards - Home 12/8/2021 Thunder - Home 12/10/2021 Knicks - Home 12/13/2021 Kings - Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule