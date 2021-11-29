Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 28, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defend Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (9-12) will look to end a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (10-10) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Grizzlies

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Grizzlies

    • The Raptors record 105.9 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 115.6 the Grizzlies allow.
    • Toronto is 2-1 when scoring more than 115.6 points.
    • Memphis is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 105.9 points.
    • The Grizzlies' 110.7 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 106.7 the Raptors give up to opponents.
    • Memphis is 8-3 when it scores more than 106.7 points.
    • Toronto has an 8-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.
    • This season, the Raptors have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have made.
    • Toronto has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
    • The Grizzlies' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
    • Memphis has put together a 6-1 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who scores 20.1 points per game along with 6.5 assists.
    • Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.2 points per game.
    • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is VanVleet, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant averages 24.1 points and tacks on 6.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 8.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 6.6 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
    • Desmond Bane hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is Morant (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.0 per game).

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Kings

    W 108-89

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Warriors

    L 119-104

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 126-113

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pacers

    L 114-97

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Celtics

    L 109-97

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 138-95

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Jazz

    W 119-118

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Raptors

    L 126-113

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hawks

    L 132-100

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Kings

    W 128-101

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
