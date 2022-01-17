Jan 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to defend during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (27-16) face the Toronto Raptors (21-19) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -3 207.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Raptors

The 108.7 points per game the Heat record are only 2.6 more points than the Raptors allow (106.1).

When Miami scores more than 106.1 points, it is 22-5.

Toronto has a 17-7 record when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.

The Raptors score only 2.9 more points per game (107.2) than the Heat allow (104.3).

Toronto has put together a 16-6 record in games it scores more than 104.3 points.

Miami's record is 20-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 16th.

The Heat average 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, 2.6 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at sixth.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.6 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Omer Yurtseven averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 8.3 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch