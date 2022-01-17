Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to defend during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to defend during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (27-16) face the Toronto Raptors (21-19) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Heat

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Heat

Heat vs Raptors Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Heat

-3

207.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Raptors

  • The 108.7 points per game the Heat record are only 2.6 more points than the Raptors allow (106.1).
  • When Miami scores more than 106.1 points, it is 22-5.
  • Toronto has a 17-7 record when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.
  • The Raptors score only 2.9 more points per game (107.2) than the Heat allow (104.3).
  • Toronto has put together a 16-6 record in games it scores more than 104.3 points.
  • Miami's record is 20-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Raptors are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 16th.
  • The Heat average 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, 2.6 rebounds less than the Raptors.
  • The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at sixth.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.6 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
  • Miami's leading rebounder is Omer Yurtseven averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 8.3 assists per game.
  • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Fred VanVleet's points (21.9 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Raptors' leaderboards.
  • Scottie Barnes is at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard with 7.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.5 points and adds 3.5 assists per game.
  • VanVleet is the most prolific from deep for the Raptors, hitting 3.9 threes per game.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV at San Jose State

2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wyoming vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNLV vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks

32 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Suns vs. Spurs

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy