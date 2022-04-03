Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (45-32) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (49-28) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The Heat have won three games in a row. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Heat

The 109.3 points per game the Raptors record are just 4.2 more points than the Heat allow (105.1).

Toronto has a 35-9 record when scoring more than 105.1 points.

Miami has a 41-8 record when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.

The Heat score only 2.5 more points per game (109.3) than the Raptors give up (106.8).

Miami is 39-8 when it scores more than 106.8 points.

Toronto's record is 35-13 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.

The Raptors are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, the same percentage the Heat allow to opponents.

Toronto has a 29-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Heat have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

Miami has put together a 39-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors leader in points and rebounds is Pascal Siakam, who scores 22.3 points and pulls down 8.4 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 20.3 points per contest.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro averages 20.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.

Dewayne Dedmon puts up a stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 6.1 points and 0.7 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 7.4 per game, adding 13.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per matchup.

Duncan Robinson is consistent from three-point range and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.

Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/24/2022 Cavaliers W 117-104 Home 3/26/2022 Pacers W 131-91 Home 3/28/2022 Celtics W 115-112 Home 3/30/2022 Timberwolves W 125-102 Home 4/1/2022 Magic W 102-89 Away 4/3/2022 Heat - Home 4/5/2022 Hawks - Home 4/7/2022 76ers - Home 4/8/2022 Rockets - Home 4/10/2022 Knicks - Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule