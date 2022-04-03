How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (45-32) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (49-28) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The Heat have won three games in a row. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Heat
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Heat
- The 109.3 points per game the Raptors record are just 4.2 more points than the Heat allow (105.1).
- Toronto has a 35-9 record when scoring more than 105.1 points.
- Miami has a 41-8 record when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Heat score only 2.5 more points per game (109.3) than the Raptors give up (106.8).
- Miami is 39-8 when it scores more than 106.8 points.
- Toronto's record is 35-13 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Raptors are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, the same percentage the Heat allow to opponents.
- Toronto has a 29-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Heat have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
- Miami has put together a 39-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors leader in points and rebounds is Pascal Siakam, who scores 22.3 points and pulls down 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 20.3 points per contest.
- VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro averages 20.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.
- Dewayne Dedmon puts up a stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 6.1 points and 0.7 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 7.4 per game, adding 13.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per matchup.
- Duncan Robinson is consistent from three-point range and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/24/2022
Cavaliers
W 117-104
Home
3/26/2022
Pacers
W 131-91
Home
3/28/2022
Celtics
W 115-112
Home
3/30/2022
Timberwolves
W 125-102
Home
4/1/2022
Magic
W 102-89
Away
4/3/2022
Heat
-
Home
4/5/2022
Hawks
-
Home
4/7/2022
76ers
-
Home
4/8/2022
Rockets
-
Home
4/10/2022
Knicks
-
Away
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/25/2022
Knicks
L 111-103
Home
3/26/2022
Nets
L 110-95
Home
3/28/2022
Kings
W 123-100
Home
3/30/2022
Celtics
W 106-98
Away
4/2/2022
Bulls
W 127-109
Away
4/3/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/5/2022
Hornets
-
Home
4/8/2022
Hawks
-
Home
4/10/2022
Magic
-
Away
