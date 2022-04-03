Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (45-32) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (49-28) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The Heat have won three games in a row. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Heat

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Heat

  • The 109.3 points per game the Raptors record are just 4.2 more points than the Heat allow (105.1).
  • Toronto has a 35-9 record when scoring more than 105.1 points.
  • Miami has a 41-8 record when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Heat score only 2.5 more points per game (109.3) than the Raptors give up (106.8).
  • Miami is 39-8 when it scores more than 106.8 points.
  • Toronto's record is 35-13 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Raptors are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, the same percentage the Heat allow to opponents.
  • Toronto has a 29-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Heat have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
  • Miami has put together a 39-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors leader in points and rebounds is Pascal Siakam, who scores 22.3 points and pulls down 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 20.3 points per contest.
  • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro averages 20.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.
  • Dewayne Dedmon puts up a stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 6.1 points and 0.7 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 7.4 per game, adding 13.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per matchup.
  • Duncan Robinson is consistent from three-point range and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/24/2022

Cavaliers

W 117-104

Home

3/26/2022

Pacers

W 131-91

Home

3/28/2022

Celtics

W 115-112

Home

3/30/2022

Timberwolves

W 125-102

Home

4/1/2022

Magic

W 102-89

Away

4/3/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/5/2022

Hawks

-

Home

4/7/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/8/2022

Rockets

-

Home

4/10/2022

Knicks

-

Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/25/2022

Knicks

L 111-103

Home

3/26/2022

Nets

L 110-95

Home

3/28/2022

Kings

W 123-100

Home

3/30/2022

Celtics

W 106-98

Away

4/2/2022

Bulls

W 127-109

Away

4/3/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/5/2022

Hornets

-

Home

4/8/2022

Hawks

-

Home

4/10/2022

Magic

-

Away

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots a layup over Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy