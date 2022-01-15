Jan 14, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (20-19) battle the Milwaukee Bucks (27-17) at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, January 15, 2022. The game begins at 6:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7 221.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Raptors

The 112.0 points per game the Bucks score are 5.6 more points than the Raptors allow (106.4).

When Milwaukee totals more than 106.4 points, it is 25-4.

Toronto has a 19-10 record when giving up fewer than 112.0 points.

The Raptors' 107.3 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 107.8 the Bucks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.8 points, Toronto is 15-6.

Milwaukee's record is 15-5 when it allows fewer than 107.3 points.

The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 15th.

The Bucks average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, 2.9 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at ninth.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 28.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch