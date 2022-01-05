Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Justin Robinson (34) tumbles over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (16-17) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Bucks

    Betting Information for Raptors vs. Bucks

    Bucks vs Raptors Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -8.5

    -

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Raptors

    • The Bucks score 112.1 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 106.7 the Raptors allow.
    • Milwaukee is 23-3 when scoring more than 106.7 points.
    • Toronto is 16-8 when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.
    • The Raptors' 106.9 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 107.8 the Bucks give up.
    • Toronto has put together a 13-6 record in games it scores more than 107.8 points.
    • Milwaukee has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.
    • The Bucks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 17th.
    • The Bucks average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, 2.3 rebounds less than the Raptors.
    • The Raptors are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 27.9 points and grabs 11.5 boards per game.
    • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.5 per game while also scoring 18.5 points per contest.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • Fred VanVleet's points (20.3 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Raptors' leaderboards.
    • Scottie Barnes grabs 7.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 3.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
    • VanVleet is dependable from deep and leads the Raptors with 3.4 made threes per game.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 0.9 per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

