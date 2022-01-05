Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Justin Robinson (34) tumbles over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (16-17) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -8.5 -

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Raptors

The Bucks score 112.1 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 106.7 the Raptors allow.

Milwaukee is 23-3 when scoring more than 106.7 points.

Toronto is 16-8 when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.

The Raptors' 106.9 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 107.8 the Bucks give up.

Toronto has put together a 13-6 record in games it scores more than 107.8 points.

Milwaukee has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.

The Bucks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 17th.

The Bucks average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, 2.3 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 27.9 points and grabs 11.5 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.5 per game while also scoring 18.5 points per contest.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch