Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) goes up to make a basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) goes up to make a basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (9-13) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (14-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Bucks

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Bucks

    • The Bucks put up 110.6 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 106.3 the Raptors give up.
    • Milwaukee has a 13-2 record when scoring more than 106.3 points.
    • When Toronto allows fewer than 110.6 points, it is 8-6.
    • The Raptors' 105.2 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 107.0 the Bucks give up to opponents.
    • Toronto is 8-3 when it scores more than 107.0 points.
    • Milwaukee has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.2 points.
    • This season, the Bucks have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.
    • Milwaukee has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
    • This season, Toronto has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
    • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Jrue Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors' Fred VanVleet puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Scottie Barnes' stat line of 8.2 rebounds, 15.4 points and 3.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
    • VanVleet is consistent from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 0.8 per game.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Magic

    W 123-92

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pistons

    W 114-93

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nuggets

    W 120-109

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Pacers

    W 118-100

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hornets

    W 127-125

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Warriors

    L 119-104

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 126-113

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pacers

    L 114-97

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Celtics

    L 109-97

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 98-91

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Golf Course
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch SA Open Championship, First Round

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) high fives center Al Horford (42) after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks Point Guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) lies injured as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) grabs the ball during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin (21) dives into Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (L) jokes with Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) defends during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) shoots over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy