How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (9-13) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (14-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Bucks
- The Bucks put up 110.6 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 106.3 the Raptors give up.
- Milwaukee has a 13-2 record when scoring more than 106.3 points.
- When Toronto allows fewer than 110.6 points, it is 8-6.
- The Raptors' 105.2 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 107.0 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- Toronto is 8-3 when it scores more than 107.0 points.
- Milwaukee has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.2 points.
- This season, the Bucks have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.
- Milwaukee has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- This season, Toronto has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Jrue Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors' Fred VanVleet puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Scottie Barnes' stat line of 8.2 rebounds, 15.4 points and 3.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet is consistent from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 0.8 per game.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Magic
W 123-92
Home
11/24/2021
Pistons
W 114-93
Home
11/26/2021
Nuggets
W 120-109
Away
11/28/2021
Pacers
W 118-100
Away
12/1/2021
Hornets
W 127-125
Home
12/2/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/4/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/6/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/8/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/10/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/12/2021
Knicks
-
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Warriors
L 119-104
Away
11/24/2021
Grizzlies
W 126-113
Away
11/26/2021
Pacers
L 114-97
Away
11/28/2021
Celtics
L 109-97
Home
11/30/2021
Grizzlies
L 98-91
Home
12/2/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/5/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/8/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/10/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/13/2021
Kings
-
Home
12/14/2021
Nets
-
Away