Nov 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) goes up to make a basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (9-13) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (14-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Bucks

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Bucks

The Bucks put up 110.6 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 106.3 the Raptors give up.

Milwaukee has a 13-2 record when scoring more than 106.3 points.

When Toronto allows fewer than 110.6 points, it is 8-6.

The Raptors' 105.2 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 107.0 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Toronto is 8-3 when it scores more than 107.0 points.

Milwaukee has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.2 points.

This season, the Bucks have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.

Milwaukee has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

This season, Toronto has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Jrue Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' Fred VanVleet puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Scottie Barnes' stat line of 8.2 rebounds, 15.4 points and 3.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.

VanVleet is consistent from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.1 made threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 0.8 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Magic W 123-92 Home 11/24/2021 Pistons W 114-93 Home 11/26/2021 Nuggets W 120-109 Away 11/28/2021 Pacers W 118-100 Away 12/1/2021 Hornets W 127-125 Home 12/2/2021 Raptors - Away 12/4/2021 Heat - Home 12/6/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/8/2021 Heat - Away 12/10/2021 Rockets - Away 12/12/2021 Knicks - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule