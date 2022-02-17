Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) works around Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-27) will host the Toronto Raptors (31-25) after winning seven home games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Timberwolves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Target Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Timberwolves

Timberwolves vs Raptors Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Timberwolves

-1.5

227.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Raptors

  • The 113.6 points per game the Timberwolves average are 6.4 more points than the Raptors give up (107.2).
  • When Minnesota scores more than 107.2 points, it is 26-14.
  • When Toronto gives up fewer than 113.6 points, it is 27-14.
  • The Raptors score an average of 108.8 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 111.9 the Timberwolves give up.
  • Toronto is 19-3 when it scores more than 111.9 points.
  • Minnesota is 21-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Timberwolves are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 14th.
  • The Timberwolves average 12 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
  • The Timberwolves are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank second.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 7.0 assists per game while scoring 19.1 PPG.
  • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
  • The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet's assist statline paces Toronto; he racks up 7.0 assists per game.
  • VanVleet is reliable from deep and leads the Raptors with 4.0 made threes per game.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Toronto Raptors at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

