Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (43-32) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Timberwolves
- The 109.1 points per game the Raptors put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.
- Toronto has a 27-4 record when scoring more than 112.2 points.
- Minnesota has a 27-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.1 points.
- The Timberwolves put up 8.3 more points per game (115.4) than the Raptors give up (107.1).
- When it scores more than 107.1 points, Minnesota is 38-18.
- Toronto is 40-21 when it gives up fewer than 115.4 points.
- The Raptors make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- In games Toronto shoots higher than 45.5% from the field, it is 23-8 overall.
- The Timberwolves are shooting 45.6% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.2% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.
- Minnesota is 26-4 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 22.5 points and 8.3 boards per game.
- Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 20.5 PPG scoring average.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.8 threes per game.
- The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- D'Angelo Russell notches more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.0 points and pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
76ers
W 93-88
Away
3/21/2022
Bulls
L 113-99
Away
3/24/2022
Cavaliers
W 117-104
Home
3/26/2022
Pacers
W 131-91
Home
3/28/2022
Celtics
W 115-112
Home
3/30/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
4/1/2022
Magic
-
Away
4/3/2022
Heat
-
Home
4/5/2022
Hawks
-
Home
4/7/2022
76ers
-
Home
4/8/2022
Rockets
-
Home
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Bucks
W 138-119
Home
3/21/2022
Mavericks
L 110-108
Away
3/23/2022
Suns
L 125-116
Home
3/25/2022
Mavericks
W 116-95
Home
3/27/2022
Celtics
L 134-112
Away
3/30/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/1/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
4/3/2022
Rockets
-
Away
4/5/2022
Wizards
-
Home
4/7/2022
Spurs
-
Home
4/10/2022
Bulls
-
Home