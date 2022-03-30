Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to go between the defense of Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Derrick White (9) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to go between the defense of Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Derrick White (9) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (43-32) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Timberwolves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Timberwolves

  • The 109.1 points per game the Raptors put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.
  • Toronto has a 27-4 record when scoring more than 112.2 points.
  • Minnesota has a 27-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.1 points.
  • The Timberwolves put up 8.3 more points per game (115.4) than the Raptors give up (107.1).
  • When it scores more than 107.1 points, Minnesota is 38-18.
  • Toronto is 40-21 when it gives up fewer than 115.4 points.
  • The Raptors make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • In games Toronto shoots higher than 45.5% from the field, it is 23-8 overall.
  • The Timberwolves are shooting 45.6% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.2% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.
  • Minnesota is 26-4 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 22.5 points and 8.3 boards per game.
  • Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 20.5 PPG scoring average.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.8 threes per game.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • D'Angelo Russell notches more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.0 points and pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

76ers

W 93-88

Away

3/21/2022

Bulls

L 113-99

Away

3/24/2022

Cavaliers

W 117-104

Home

3/26/2022

Pacers

W 131-91

Home

3/28/2022

Celtics

W 115-112

Home

3/30/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/1/2022

Magic

-

Away

4/3/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/5/2022

Hawks

-

Home

4/7/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/8/2022

Rockets

-

Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Bucks

W 138-119

Home

3/21/2022

Mavericks

L 110-108

Away

3/23/2022

Suns

L 125-116

Home

3/25/2022

Mavericks

W 116-95

Home

3/27/2022

Celtics

L 134-112

Away

3/30/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/1/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/3/2022

Rockets

-

Away

4/5/2022

Wizards

-

Home

4/7/2022

Spurs

-

Home

4/10/2022

Bulls

-

Home

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17983387
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Rockets

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
USATSI_17983732
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Thunder

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
imago1010274719h
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Millonarios vs. Junior

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
USATSI_17595638
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Celtics

By Ben Macaluso34 minutes ago
USATSI_17972716
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Raptors

By Ben Macaluso34 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to go between the defense of Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Derrick White (9) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy