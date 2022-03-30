Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to go between the defense of Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Derrick White (9) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (43-32) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Timberwolves

The 109.1 points per game the Raptors put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.

Toronto has a 27-4 record when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Minnesota has a 27-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.1 points.

The Timberwolves put up 8.3 more points per game (115.4) than the Raptors give up (107.1).

When it scores more than 107.1 points, Minnesota is 38-18.

Toronto is 40-21 when it gives up fewer than 115.4 points.

The Raptors make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

In games Toronto shoots higher than 45.5% from the field, it is 23-8 overall.

The Timberwolves are shooting 45.6% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.2% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota is 26-4 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 22.5 points and 8.3 boards per game.

Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 20.5 PPG scoring average.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.8 threes per game.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

D'Angelo Russell notches more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.0 points and pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 76ers W 93-88 Away 3/21/2022 Bulls L 113-99 Away 3/24/2022 Cavaliers W 117-104 Home 3/26/2022 Pacers W 131-91 Home 3/28/2022 Celtics W 115-112 Home 3/30/2022 Timberwolves - Home 4/1/2022 Magic - Away 4/3/2022 Heat - Home 4/5/2022 Hawks - Home 4/7/2022 76ers - Home 4/8/2022 Rockets - Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule