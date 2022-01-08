Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends a shot by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (18-17) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (14-25) after winning four straight home games. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pelicans

The Raptors average just 2.4 fewer points per game (107.9) than the Pelicans give up (110.3).

Toronto is 12-3 when scoring more than 110.3 points.

New Orleans has a 12-3 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.

The Pelicans put up an average of 105.3 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 106.8 the Raptors give up to opponents.

New Orleans has put together an 11-10 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.

Toronto has a 13-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.3 points.

This season, the Raptors have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have knocked down.

Toronto is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

The Pelicans are shooting 43.4% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 45.6% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans is 6-4 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 20.6 points and distributing 6.5 assists.

Toronto's best rebounder is Scottie Barnes, who averages 7.8 boards per game in addition to his 14.6 PPG average.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.6 threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. and Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram collects 22.6 points and tacks on 5.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.6 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.

Devonte' Graham is the top scorer from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

New Orleans' leader in steals and blocks is Herbert Jones with 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/31/2021 Clippers W 116-108 Home 1/2/2022 Knicks W 120-105 Home 1/4/2022 Spurs W 129-104 Home 1/5/2022 Bucks W 117-111 Away 1/7/2022 Jazz W 122-108 Home 1/9/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/11/2022 Suns - Home 1/14/2022 Pistons - Away 1/15/2022 Bucks - Away 1/17/2022 Heat - Away 1/19/2022 Mavericks - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule