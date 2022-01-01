Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (14-17) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the New York Knicks (17-18) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Knicks

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Knicks

    • The 106.2 points per game the Raptors record are only 0.6 more points than the Knicks allow (105.6).
    • When Toronto totals more than 105.6 points, it is 11-6.
    • New York is 14-5 when allowing fewer than 106.2 points.
    • The Knicks put up an average of 105.4 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 106.7 the Raptors allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 106.7 points, New York is 7-5.
    • Toronto has an 11-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.4 points.
    • This season, the Raptors have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
    • Toronto has an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
    • The Knicks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (45.6%).
    • New York has put together a 7-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 19.4 points per game to go with 6.4 assists.
    • Toronto's best rebounder is Scottie Barnes, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.6 PPG average.
    • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
    • Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
    • Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/14/2021

    Nets

    L 131-129

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Warriors

    W 119-100

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 144-99

    Away

    12/28/2021

    76ers

    L 114-109

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Clippers

    W 116-108

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Wizards

    L 124-117

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Hawks

    W 101-87

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 96-88

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Pistons

    W 94-85

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Thunder

    L 95-80

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives for the basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and guard George Hill (3) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) and center Jarrett Allen (31) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    32 minutes ago
    west ham united
    Premier League

    How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) attempts a three point shot over Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy