Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

The Toronto Raptors (14-17) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the New York Knicks (17-18) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Knicks

The 106.2 points per game the Raptors record are only 0.6 more points than the Knicks allow (105.6).

When Toronto totals more than 105.6 points, it is 11-6.

New York is 14-5 when allowing fewer than 106.2 points.

The Knicks put up an average of 105.4 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 106.7 the Raptors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.7 points, New York is 7-5.

Toronto has an 11-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.4 points.

This season, the Raptors have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

Toronto has an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Knicks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (45.6%).

New York has put together a 7-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 19.4 points per game to go with 6.4 assists.

Toronto's best rebounder is Scottie Barnes, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.6 PPG average.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Evan Fournier averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.

Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Nets L 131-129 Away 12/18/2021 Warriors W 119-100 Home 12/26/2021 Cavaliers L 144-99 Away 12/28/2021 76ers L 114-109 Home 12/31/2021 Clippers W 116-108 Home 1/2/2022 Knicks - Home 1/4/2022 Spurs - Home 1/5/2022 Bucks - Away 1/7/2022 Jazz - Home 1/9/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/11/2022 Suns - Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule