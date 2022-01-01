Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (14-17) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the New York Knicks (17-18) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Knicks
- The 106.2 points per game the Raptors record are only 0.6 more points than the Knicks allow (105.6).
- When Toronto totals more than 105.6 points, it is 11-6.
- New York is 14-5 when allowing fewer than 106.2 points.
- The Knicks put up an average of 105.4 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 106.7 the Raptors allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.7 points, New York is 7-5.
- Toronto has an 11-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.4 points.
- This season, the Raptors have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
- Toronto has an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Knicks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (45.6%).
- New York has put together a 7-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 19.4 points per game to go with 6.4 assists.
- Toronto's best rebounder is Scottie Barnes, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.6 PPG average.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
- Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Nets
L 131-129
Away
12/18/2021
Warriors
W 119-100
Home
12/26/2021
Cavaliers
L 144-99
Away
12/28/2021
76ers
L 114-109
Home
12/31/2021
Clippers
W 116-108
Home
1/2/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/4/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/5/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/7/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/9/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/11/2022
Suns
-
Home
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Wizards
L 124-117
Home
12/25/2021
Hawks
W 101-87
Home
12/28/2021
Timberwolves
W 96-88
Away
12/29/2021
Pistons
W 94-85
Away
12/31/2021
Thunder
L 95-80
Away
1/2/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/4/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/6/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/8/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/10/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/12/2022
Mavericks
-
Home