Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams square off when the New York Knicks (5-1) host the Toronto Raptors (4-3) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Raptors, who have won three straight. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Raptors

The Knicks score 17.3 more points per game (117.0) than the Raptors allow (99.7).

New York is 5-1 when scoring more than 99.7 points.

Toronto has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 117.0 points.

The Raptors average 6.1 fewer points per game (103.7) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (109.8).

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Toronto is 3-0.

New York has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.7 points.

The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 14th.

The Knicks average 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, 4.7 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 20th.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.8 points, pulling down 11.2 boards and dishing out 6.5 assists per game.

The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who makes 3.8 threes per game.

The New York steals leader is Kemba Walker, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Randle, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch