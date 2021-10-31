Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of streaking teams square off when the New York Knicks (5-1) host the Toronto Raptors (4-3) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Raptors, who have won three straight. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Knicks

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Raptors

    • The Knicks score 17.3 more points per game (117.0) than the Raptors allow (99.7).
    • New York is 5-1 when scoring more than 99.7 points.
    • Toronto has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 117.0 points.
    • The Raptors average 6.1 fewer points per game (103.7) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (109.8).
    • When it scores more than 109.8 points, Toronto is 3-0.
    • New York has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.7 points.
    • The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 14th.
    • The Knicks average 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, 4.7 rebounds less than the Raptors.
    • The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 20th.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.8 points, pulling down 11.2 boards and dishing out 6.5 assists per game.
    • The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who makes 3.8 threes per game.
    • The New York steals leader is Kemba Walker, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Randle, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • Scottie Barnes records 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for the Raptors, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 7.3 per game. He also records 17.0 points per game and adds 5.0 rebounds per game.
    • OG Anunoby is consistent from three-point range and leads the Raptors with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Gary Trent Jr. (2.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
