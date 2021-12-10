Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (11-14) are at home in Atlantic Division play against the New York Knicks (12-13) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Knicks

    • The Raptors put up 104.9 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 107.9 the Knicks allow.
    • Toronto has an 8-4 record when scoring more than 107.9 points.
    • New York is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 104.9 points.
    • The Knicks put up an average of 106.9 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 105.3 the Raptors allow.
    • New York has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.
    • Toronto is 8-5 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.
    • The Raptors are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Knicks allow to opponents.
    • Toronto is 6-5 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
    • The Knicks are shooting 44.2% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 45.7% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.
    • New York is 6-4 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.8 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.
    • Precious Achiuwa is Toronto's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game.
    • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle is at the top of almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
    • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.8 per game).

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Celtics

    L 109-97

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 98-91

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Bucks

    W 97-93

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Wizards

    W 102-90

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Thunder

    L 110-109

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Nets

    L 112-110

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Bulls

    L 119-115

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nuggets

    L 113-99

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Spurs

    W 121-109

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pacers

    L 122-102

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

