How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 8, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dunks the ball as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) looks on in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (48-33) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (36-45) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Knicks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Knicks

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Raptors

  • The Raptors put up 109.6 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 106.8 the Knicks give up.
  • When Toronto totals more than 106.8 points, it is 37-9.
  • When New York gives up fewer than 109.6 points, it is 32-11.
  • The Knicks put up an average of 106.5 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 107.1 the Raptors allow.
  • When it scores more than 107.1 points, New York is 22-16.
  • Toronto is 30-11 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.
  • The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.
  • The Raptors average 13.4 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Knicks by 1.9 rebounds per contest.
  • The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Raptors is Pascal Siakam, who puts up 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 20.3 PPG scoring average.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.7 threes per game.
  • Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.1 per game), rebounds (10.0 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
  • Evan Fournier is consistent from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.8 per game).

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

