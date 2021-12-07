Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to defend during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (11-13) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-16) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Thunder

The 104.8 points per game the Raptors put up are the same as the Thunder allow.

Toronto has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 108.0 points.

Oklahoma City is 6-6 when giving up fewer than 104.8 points.

The Thunder put up an average of 98.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 105.1 the Raptors allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.

Toronto is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 98.8 points.

The Raptors make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Toronto is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Thunder have shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

Oklahoma City is 2-2 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 19.8 points per game to go with 6.1 assists.

Precious Achiuwa is Toronto's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game.

VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and averages 4.9 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is consistent from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Pacers L 114-97 Away 11/28/2021 Celtics L 109-97 Home 11/30/2021 Grizzlies L 98-91 Home 12/2/2021 Bucks W 97-93 Home 12/5/2021 Wizards W 102-90 Home 12/8/2021 Thunder - Home 12/10/2021 Knicks - Home 12/13/2021 Kings - Home 12/14/2021 Nets - Away 12/16/2021 Bulls - Home 12/18/2021 Warriors - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule