Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (11-13) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-16) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Thunder
- The 104.8 points per game the Raptors put up are the same as the Thunder allow.
- Toronto has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 108.0 points.
- Oklahoma City is 6-6 when giving up fewer than 104.8 points.
- The Thunder put up an average of 98.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 105.1 the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.
- Toronto is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 98.8 points.
- The Raptors make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Toronto is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Thunder have shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
- Oklahoma City is 2-2 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 19.8 points per game to go with 6.1 assists.
- Precious Achiuwa is Toronto's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game.
- VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and averages 4.9 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is consistent from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Pacers
L 114-97
Away
11/28/2021
Celtics
L 109-97
Home
11/30/2021
Grizzlies
L 98-91
Home
12/2/2021
Bucks
W 97-93
Home
12/5/2021
Wizards
W 102-90
Home
12/8/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/10/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/13/2021
Kings
-
Home
12/14/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/16/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/18/2021
Warriors
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Wizards
L 101-99
Home
11/29/2021
Rockets
L 102-89
Away
12/1/2021
Rockets
L 114-110
Home
12/2/2021
Grizzlies
L 152-79
Away
12/6/2021
Pistons
W 114-103
Away
12/8/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/10/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/12/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/15/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/18/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/20/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away