Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to defend during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (11-13) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-16) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Thunder

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Thunder

    • The 104.8 points per game the Raptors put up are the same as the Thunder allow.
    • Toronto has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 108.0 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 6-6 when giving up fewer than 104.8 points.
    • The Thunder put up an average of 98.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 105.1 the Raptors allow to opponents.
    • Oklahoma City has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.
    • Toronto is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 98.8 points.
    • The Raptors make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
    • Toronto is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
    • The Thunder have shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
    • Oklahoma City is 2-2 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 19.8 points per game to go with 6.1 assists.
    • Precious Achiuwa is Toronto's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game.
    • VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and averages 4.9 assists per game.
    • Luguentz Dort is consistent from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Pacers

    L 114-97

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Celtics

    L 109-97

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 98-91

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Bucks

    W 97-93

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Wizards

    W 102-90

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Wizards

    L 101-99

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Rockets

    L 102-89

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Rockets

    L 114-110

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 152-79

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pistons

    W 114-103

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
