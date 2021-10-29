Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass between Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and guard Gary Harris (14) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (1-4) play the Toronto Raptors (2-3) at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, October 29, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic

    • The Raptors score 103.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 115.0 the Magic allow.
    • The Magic score an average of 100.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 99.0 the Raptors allow to opponents.
    • Orlando has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 99.0 points.
    • Toronto has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.8 points.
    • The Raptors make 41.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
    • The Magic's 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have given up to their opponents.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby leads the Raptors in scoring, tallying 19.0 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
    • Toronto's leading rebounder is Precious Achiuwa averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 8.2 assists per game.
    • Anunoby makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.8 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony collects 17.0 points and tacks on 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.6 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.
    • Anthony is dependable from distance and leads the Magic with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Jalen Suggs (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Wizards

    L 98-83

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Celtics

    W 115-83

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Mavericks

    L 103-95

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Bulls

    L 111-108

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Pacers

    W 118-100

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Spurs

    L 123-97

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Knicks

    L 121-96

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Knicks

    W 110-104

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Heat

    L 107-90

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Hornets

    L 120-111

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17028095
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
