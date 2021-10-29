Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass between Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and guard Gary Harris (14) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (1-4) play the Toronto Raptors (2-3) at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, October 29, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021

Friday, October 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic

The Raptors score 103.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 115.0 the Magic allow.

The Magic score an average of 100.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 99.0 the Raptors allow to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 99.0 points.

Toronto has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.8 points.

The Raptors make 41.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

The Magic's 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have given up to their opponents.

Raptors Players to Watch

OG Anunoby leads the Raptors in scoring, tallying 19.0 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Toronto's leading rebounder is Precious Achiuwa averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 8.2 assists per game.

Anunoby makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.8 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony collects 17.0 points and tacks on 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.6 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.

Anthony is dependable from distance and leads the Magic with 2.2 made threes per game.

Jalen Suggs (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Wizards L 98-83 Home 10/22/2021 Celtics W 115-83 Away 10/23/2021 Mavericks L 103-95 Home 10/25/2021 Bulls L 111-108 Home 10/27/2021 Pacers W 118-100 Home 10/29/2021 Magic - Home 10/30/2021 Pacers - Away 11/1/2021 Knicks - Away 11/3/2021 Wizards - Away 11/5/2021 Cavaliers - Home 11/7/2021 Nets - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule