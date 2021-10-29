How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (1-4) play the Toronto Raptors (2-3) at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, October 29, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Magic
- Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic
- The Raptors score 103.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 115.0 the Magic allow.
- The Magic score an average of 100.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 99.0 the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Orlando has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 99.0 points.
- Toronto has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.8 points.
- The Raptors make 41.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- The Magic's 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have given up to their opponents.
Raptors Players to Watch
- OG Anunoby leads the Raptors in scoring, tallying 19.0 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Toronto's leading rebounder is Precious Achiuwa averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 8.2 assists per game.
- Anunoby makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.8 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony collects 17.0 points and tacks on 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.6 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.
- Anthony is dependable from distance and leads the Magic with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Jalen Suggs (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Wizards
L 98-83
Home
10/22/2021
Celtics
W 115-83
Away
10/23/2021
Mavericks
L 103-95
Home
10/25/2021
Bulls
L 111-108
Home
10/27/2021
Pacers
W 118-100
Home
10/29/2021
Magic
-
Home
10/30/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/1/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/3/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/5/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/7/2021
Nets
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Spurs
L 123-97
Away
10/22/2021
Knicks
L 121-96
Home
10/24/2021
Knicks
W 110-104
Away
10/25/2021
Heat
L 107-90
Away
10/27/2021
Hornets
L 120-111
Home
10/29/2021
Raptors
-
Away
10/30/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/1/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/3/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/5/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/7/2021
Jazz
-
Home