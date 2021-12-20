Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) react during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) react during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (14-15) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Orlando Magic (6-25) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Magic

    • Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic

    • The Raptors average 106.4 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 111.3 the Magic allow.
    • Toronto is 7-3 when scoring more than 111.3 points.
    • When Orlando allows fewer than 106.4 points, it is 6-8.
    • The Magic put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Raptors allow (105.2).
    • Orlando is 4-7 when it scores more than 105.2 points.
    • Toronto has a 10-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.4 points.
    • The Raptors make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
    • Toronto is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
    • The Magic have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
    • This season, Orlando has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 20.1 points and distributing 6.7 assists.
    • Toronto's best rebounder is Scottie Barnes, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.6 PPG average.
    • VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.
    • Gary Trent Jr. and Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 12.6 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Thunder

    L 110-109

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Knicks

    W 90-87

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Kings

    W 124-101

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Nets

    L 131-129

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Warriors

    W 119-100

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Clippers

    L 106-104

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Lakers

    L 106-94

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Hawks

    L 111-99

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Heat

    L 115-105

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Nets

    W 100-93

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steps back to shot the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket around LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson, left, shoots the ball against Merrimack Warriors forward Jordan Minor (22) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Gonzaga

    1 minute ago
    Nick Cannon
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Miracles Across 125th Street'

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy