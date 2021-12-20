Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) react during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (14-15) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Orlando Magic (6-25) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Magic

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic

The Raptors average 106.4 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 111.3 the Magic allow.

Toronto is 7-3 when scoring more than 111.3 points.

When Orlando allows fewer than 106.4 points, it is 6-8.

The Magic put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Raptors allow (105.2).

Orlando is 4-7 when it scores more than 105.2 points.

Toronto has a 10-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.4 points.

The Raptors make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Toronto is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Magic have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

This season, Orlando has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 20.1 points and distributing 6.7 assists.

Toronto's best rebounder is Scottie Barnes, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.6 PPG average.

VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. and Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 12.6 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Thunder L 110-109 Home 12/10/2021 Knicks W 90-87 Home 12/13/2021 Kings W 124-101 Home 12/14/2021 Nets L 131-129 Away 12/18/2021 Warriors W 119-100 Home 12/20/2021 Magic - Home 12/22/2021 Bulls - Away 12/26/2021 Cavaliers - Away 12/28/2021 76ers - Home 12/31/2021 Clippers - Home 1/2/2022 Knicks - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule