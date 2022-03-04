How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (15-48) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (34-27) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Magic
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic
- The 108.7 points per game the Raptors put up are the same as the Magic allow.
- Toronto has a 20-3 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.
- When Orlando allows fewer than 108.7 points, it is 12-15.
- The Magic's 104.0 points per game are just 3.4 fewer points than the 107.4 the Raptors allow.
- Orlando is 11-16 when it scores more than 107.4 points.
- Toronto's record is 17-7 when it allows fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Raptors are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Magic allow to opponents.
- Toronto is 16-6 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
- The Magic's 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (46.3%).
- This season, Orlando has a 9-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.3% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 21.4 points and distributing 6.9 assists.
- Pascal Siakam leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 20.7 points a contest.
- VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest.
- Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.3 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is dependable from distance and leads the Magic with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.8 per game).
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Hornets
L 125-93
Away
2/26/2022
Hawks
L 127-100
Away
2/28/2022
Nets
W 133-97
Away
3/1/2022
Nets
W 109-108
Home
3/3/2022
Pistons
L 108-106
Home
3/4/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/6/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/9/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/11/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/12/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/14/2022
Lakers
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Nuggets
L 121-111
Away
2/16/2022
Hawks
L 130-109
Home
2/25/2022
Rockets
W 119-111
Home
2/28/2022
Pacers
W 119-103
Home
3/2/2022
Pacers
L 122-114
Home
3/4/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/5/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/8/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/9/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/11/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/13/2022
76ers
-
Home