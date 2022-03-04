Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (15-48) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (34-27) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic

The 108.7 points per game the Raptors put up are the same as the Magic allow.

Toronto has a 20-3 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.

When Orlando allows fewer than 108.7 points, it is 12-15.

The Magic's 104.0 points per game are just 3.4 fewer points than the 107.4 the Raptors allow.

Orlando is 11-16 when it scores more than 107.4 points.

Toronto's record is 17-7 when it allows fewer than 104.0 points.

The Raptors are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Magic allow to opponents.

Toronto is 16-6 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

The Magic's 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (46.3%).

This season, Orlando has a 9-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.3% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 21.4 points and distributing 6.9 assists.

Pascal Siakam leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 20.7 points a contest.

VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.3 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony is dependable from distance and leads the Magic with 2.1 made threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.8 per game).

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 Hornets L 125-93 Away 2/26/2022 Hawks L 127-100 Away 2/28/2022 Nets W 133-97 Away 3/1/2022 Nets W 109-108 Home 3/3/2022 Pistons L 108-106 Home 3/4/2022 Magic - Home 3/6/2022 Cavaliers - Away 3/9/2022 Spurs - Away 3/11/2022 Suns - Away 3/12/2022 Nuggets - Away 3/14/2022 Lakers - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule