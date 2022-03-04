Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (15-48) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (34-27) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Magic

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic

  • The 108.7 points per game the Raptors put up are the same as the Magic allow.
  • Toronto has a 20-3 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.
  • When Orlando allows fewer than 108.7 points, it is 12-15.
  • The Magic's 104.0 points per game are just 3.4 fewer points than the 107.4 the Raptors allow.
  • Orlando is 11-16 when it scores more than 107.4 points.
  • Toronto's record is 17-7 when it allows fewer than 104.0 points.
  • The Raptors are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Magic allow to opponents.
  • Toronto is 16-6 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
  • The Magic's 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (46.3%).
  • This season, Orlando has a 9-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.3% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 21.4 points and distributing 6.9 assists.
  • Pascal Siakam leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 20.7 points a contest.
  • VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest.
  • Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.3 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Anthony is dependable from distance and leads the Magic with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.8 per game).

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Hornets

L 125-93

Away

2/26/2022

Hawks

L 127-100

Away

2/28/2022

Nets

W 133-97

Away

3/1/2022

Nets

W 109-108

Home

3/3/2022

Pistons

L 108-106

Home

3/4/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/6/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/9/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/11/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/12/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/14/2022

Lakers

-

Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Nuggets

L 121-111

Away

2/16/2022

Hawks

L 130-109

Home

2/25/2022

Rockets

W 119-111

Home

2/28/2022

Pacers

W 119-103

Home

3/2/2022

Pacers

L 122-114

Home

3/4/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/5/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/8/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/9/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/11/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/13/2022

76ers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
