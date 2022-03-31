Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (20-56) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (43-32) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Magic
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Magic vs. Raptors
- The Magic put up 104.1 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 107.1 the Raptors allow.
- When Orlando scores more than 107.1 points, it is 13-21.
- When Toronto allows fewer than 104.1 points, it is 26-11.
- The Raptors average just 2.8 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Magic give up to opponents (111.9).
- Toronto has put together a 28-4 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
- Orlando's record is 17-17 when it allows fewer than 109.1 points.
- The Raptors are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 15th.
- The Magic average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 4.3 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
- The Magic are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank second.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 16.5 points and distributing 5.7 assists.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.5 boards in each contest while scoring 15.0 points per game.
- The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam averages 22.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Raptors, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Fred VanVleet dishes out more assists than any other Toronto teammate with 6.6 per game. He also averages 20.1 points and grabs 4.5 rebounds per game.
- VanVleet is the most prolific from distance for the Raptors, hitting 3.7 threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).
How To Watch
April
1
2022
Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)