Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 up next. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors
- The 76ers record 109.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 107.1 the Raptors allow.
- Philadelphia is 41-10 when scoring more than 107.1 points.
- Toronto is 36-14 when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Raptors put up an average of 109.4 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers give up.
- When it scores more than 107.3 points, Toronto is 37-9.
- Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
- The 76ers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.
- The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 4.9 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
- The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 30.6 points and grabs 11.7 boards per game.
- Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dispensing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.5 PPG.
- Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam records 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Raptors, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.7 per game. He also records 20.3 points per game and adds 4.4 rebounds per game.
- VanVleet knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).
76ers vs. Raptors Stats and Ranks
|76ers Rank
|76ers Stat
|Raptors Stat
|Raptors Rank
15th
46.6
Field Goal %
44.5
25th
13th
45.8
Field Goal % Allowed
46.2
17th
21st
1945
Assists
1809
29th
4th
963
Turnovers
955
2nd
9th
633
Steals
738
2nd
6th
435
Blocks
376
17th
How To Watch
April
16
2022
Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)