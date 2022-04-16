Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Apr 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) controls the ball defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 up next.

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

The 76ers record 109.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 107.1 the Raptors allow.

Philadelphia is 41-10 when scoring more than 107.1 points.

Toronto is 36-14 when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.

The Raptors put up an average of 109.4 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers give up.

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Toronto is 37-9.

Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.

The 76ers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 4.9 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 30.6 points and grabs 11.7 boards per game.

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dispensing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.5 PPG.

Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam records 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Raptors, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.7 per game. He also records 20.3 points per game and adds 4.4 rebounds per game.

VanVleet knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).

76ers vs. Raptors Stats and Ranks