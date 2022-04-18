Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score and one during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Toronto Raptors. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

The 109.9 points per game the 76ers average are only 2.8 more points than the Raptors give up (107.1).

When Philadelphia scores more than 107.1 points, it is 41-10.

Toronto has a 36-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.

The Raptors' 109.4 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers allow.

Toronto has put together a 37-9 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.

Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.

The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 4.9 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank second.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who puts up 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 17.5 points per contest.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam sits on top of the Raptors leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.7 per game. He also averages 20.3 points per game and tacks on 4.4 rebounds per game.

VanVleet is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.7 threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).

76ers vs. Raptors Stats and Ranks