Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score and one during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score and one during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Toronto Raptors. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

  • The 109.9 points per game the 76ers average are only 2.8 more points than the Raptors give up (107.1).
  • When Philadelphia scores more than 107.1 points, it is 41-10.
  • Toronto has a 36-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Raptors' 109.4 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers allow.
  • Toronto has put together a 37-9 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
  • Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
  • The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.
  • The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 4.9 rebounds less than the Raptors.
  • The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank second.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who puts up 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 17.5 points per contest.
  • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
  • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam sits on top of the Raptors leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.7 per game. He also averages 20.3 points per game and tacks on 4.4 rebounds per game.
  • VanVleet is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.7 threes per game.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).

76ers vs. Raptors Stats and Ranks

76ers Rank76ers StatRaptors StatRaptors Rank

15th

46.6

Field Goal %

44.5

25th

13th

45.8

Field Goal % Allowed

46.2

17th

21st

1945

Assists

1809

29th

4th

963

Turnovers

955

2nd

9th

633

Steals

738

2nd

6th

435

Blocks

376

17th

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Avalanche

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after he scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Better Call Saul
entertainment

How to Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Premiere

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
HS Football Fans
IFL Football

How to Watch Bucks at Panthers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket after forward Maxi Kleber (42) sets a pick on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Mavericks

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Rockies

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
USATSI_10921803
College Baseball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Oregon State

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Blackhawks

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy