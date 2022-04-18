How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Toronto Raptors. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors
- The 109.9 points per game the 76ers average are only 2.8 more points than the Raptors give up (107.1).
- When Philadelphia scores more than 107.1 points, it is 41-10.
- Toronto has a 36-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Raptors' 109.4 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers allow.
- Toronto has put together a 37-9 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.
- The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 4.9 rebounds less than the Raptors.
- The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank second.
76ers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who puts up 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 17.5 points per contest.
- The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam sits on top of the Raptors leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.7 per game. He also averages 20.3 points per game and tacks on 4.4 rebounds per game.
- VanVleet is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.7 threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).
76ers vs. Raptors Stats and Ranks
|76ers Rank
|76ers Stat
|Raptors Stat
|Raptors Rank
15th
46.6
Field Goal %
44.5
25th
13th
45.8
Field Goal % Allowed
46.2
17th
21st
1945
Assists
1809
29th
4th
963
Turnovers
955
2nd
9th
633
Steals
738
2nd
6th
435
Blocks
376
17th
