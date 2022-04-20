Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA TV

Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. 76ers

The 76ers record only 2.8 more points per game (109.9) than the Raptors allow (107.1).

Philadelphia is 41-10 when scoring more than 107.1 points.

Toronto is 36-14 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Raptors score an average of 109.4 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Toronto is 37-9 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.

The 76ers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.

Philadelphia has a 41-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

This season, Toronto has a 23-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 30.6 points and pulls down 11.7 boards per game.

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.5 PPG.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam records 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Raptors, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Fred VanVleet's assist statline leads Toronto; he racks up 6.7 assists per game.

VanVleet is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.7 threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Raptors L 119-114 Away 4/9/2022 Pacers W 133-120 Home 4/10/2022 Pistons W 118-106 Home 4/16/2022 Raptors W 131-111 Home 4/18/2022 Raptors W 112-97 Home 4/20/2022 Raptors - Away 4/23/2022 Raptors - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule