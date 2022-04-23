Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Toronto Raptors. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
  Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Raptors vs. 76ers

  • The 109.9 points per game the 76ers score are just 2.8 more points than the Raptors give up (107.1).
  • Philadelphia is 41-10 when scoring more than 107.1 points.
  • When Toronto gives up fewer than 109.9 points, it is 36-14.
  • The Raptors score just 2.1 more points per game (109.4) than the 76ers give up (107.3).
  • Toronto is 37-9 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
  • Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
  • The 76ers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.
  • Philadelphia has a 41-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • Toronto has compiled a 23-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
  • Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 17.5 PPG scoring average.
  • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
  • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam sits on top of the Raptors leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.7 per game. He also scores 20.3 points per game and adds 4.4 rebounds per game.
  • VanVleet is reliable from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.7 made threes per game.
  • VanVleet (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Pacers

W 133-120

Home

4/10/2022

Pistons

W 118-106

Home

4/16/2022

Raptors

W 131-111

Home

4/18/2022

Raptors

W 112-97

Home

4/20/2022

Raptors

W 104-101

Away

4/23/2022

Raptors

-

Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Rockets

W 117-115

Home

4/10/2022

Knicks

L 105-94

Away

4/16/2022

76ers

L 131-111

Away

4/18/2022

76ers

L 112-97

Away

4/20/2022

76ers

L 104-101

Home

4/23/2022

76ers

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


