Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Toronto Raptors. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022

Monday, April 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

The 76ers put up just 2.8 more points per game (109.9) than the Raptors give up (107.1).

Philadelphia is 41-10 when scoring more than 107.1 points.

Toronto has a 36-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.

The Raptors score an average of 109.4 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers allow.

Toronto is 37-9 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.

The 76ers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank eighth.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 4.9 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who accumulates 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dispensing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.5 PPG.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet dishes out more assists than any other Toronto player with 6.7 per game. He also scores 20.3 points and pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game.

VanVleet is consistent from deep and leads the Raptors with 3.7 made threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 0.9 per game.

76ers vs. Raptors Stats and Ranks