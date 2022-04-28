Apr 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) rest on his knees during a break in action of the third quarter in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In Game of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Toronto Raptors. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. 76ers

The 76ers average 109.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 107.1 the Raptors allow.

Philadelphia has a 41-10 record when scoring more than 107.1 points.

When Toronto gives up fewer than 109.9 points, it is 36-14.

The Raptors' 109.4 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers give up.

Toronto has put together a 37-9 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.

Philadelphia's record is 39-11 when it gives up fewer than 109.4 points.

The 76ers make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Philadelphia has a 41-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

This season, Toronto has a 23-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 30.6 points and pulls down 11.7 rebounds per game.

Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 17.5 PPG scoring average.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam has the top spot on the Raptors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet records more assists than any other Toronto teammate with 6.7 per game. He also averages 20.3 points and grabs 4.4 rebounds per game.

VanVleet is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.7 threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is VanVleet (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.9 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Raptors W 131-111 Home 4/18/2022 Raptors W 112-97 Home 4/20/2022 Raptors W 104-101 Away 4/23/2022 Raptors L 110-102 Away 4/25/2022 Raptors L 103-88 Home 4/28/2022 Raptors - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule