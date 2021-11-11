Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (6-6) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (8-4) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

    Betting Information for Raptors vs. 76ers

    76ers vs Raptors Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    76ers

    -4

    210.5 points

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

    • The 76ers record 7.7 more points per game (109.7) than the Raptors give up (102.0).
    • When Philadelphia scores more than 102.0 points, it is 8-2.
    • Toronto has a 6-4 record when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.
    • The Raptors average only 0.6 fewer points per game (103.3) than the 76ers allow (103.9).
    • Toronto is 5-1 when it scores more than 103.9 points.
    • Philadelphia is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 103.3 points.
    • The Raptors are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
    • The 76ers average 8.7 offensive rebounds per game, 4.4 rebounds less than the Raptors.
    • The Raptors are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the 76ers this season is Joel Embiid, who averages 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.
    • Philadelphia's leading rebounder is Andre Drummond averaging 11.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Maxey and his 4.7 assists per game.
    • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 2.3 takeaways and 1.7 rejections per game.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby scores 19.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Raptors.
    • The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Precious Achiuwa with 8.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.8 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 7.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 18.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game).
    • VanVleet knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (0.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
