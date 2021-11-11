Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Nov 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (6-6) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (8-4) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Thursday, November 11, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Raptors vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -4 210.5 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

The 76ers record 7.7 more points per game (109.7) than the Raptors give up (102.0).

When Philadelphia scores more than 102.0 points, it is 8-2.

Toronto has a 6-4 record when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.

The Raptors average only 0.6 fewer points per game (103.3) than the 76ers allow (103.9).

Toronto is 5-1 when it scores more than 103.9 points.

Philadelphia is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 103.3 points.

The Raptors are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

The 76ers average 8.7 offensive rebounds per game, 4.4 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the 76ers this season is Joel Embiid, who averages 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Philadelphia's leading rebounder is Andre Drummond averaging 11.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Maxey and his 4.7 assists per game.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 2.3 takeaways and 1.7 rejections per game.

Raptors Players to Watch