How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (14-16) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (17-16) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. 76ers
- The 76ers score 105.7 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 106.5 the Raptors give up.
- Philadelphia is 11-6 when scoring more than 106.5 points.
- Toronto has an 11-5 record when allowing fewer than 105.7 points.
- The Raptors' 106.1 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers allow.
- When it scores more than 106.0 points, Toronto is 10-5.
- Philadelphia is 16-4 when it gives up fewer than 106.1 points.
- The 76ers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Philadelphia is 15-2 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
- The Raptors' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Toronto has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the 76ers this season is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
- Philadelphia's leading rebounder is Andre Drummond averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Maxey and his 4.6 assists per game.
- Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors' Fred VanVleet averages enough points (20.1 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Scottie Barnes grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.6 points per game and adds 3.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 1.0 per game.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Heat
L 101-96
Home
12/16/2021
Nets
L 114-105
Away
12/20/2021
Celtics
W 108-103
Away
12/23/2021
Hawks
L 98-96
Home
12/26/2021
Wizards
W 117-96
Away
12/28/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/30/2021
Nets
-
Away
1/3/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/5/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/7/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/12/2022
Hornets
-
Home
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Knicks
W 90-87
Home
12/13/2021
Kings
W 124-101
Home
12/14/2021
Nets
L 131-129
Away
12/18/2021
Warriors
W 119-100
Home
12/26/2021
Cavaliers
L 144-99
Away
12/28/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/31/2021
Clippers
-
Home
1/2/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/4/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/5/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/7/2022
Jazz
-
Home