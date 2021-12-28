Dec 26, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) looks on. during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (14-16) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (17-16) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. 76ers

The 76ers score 105.7 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 106.5 the Raptors give up.

Philadelphia is 11-6 when scoring more than 106.5 points.

Toronto has an 11-5 record when allowing fewer than 105.7 points.

The Raptors' 106.1 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers allow.

When it scores more than 106.0 points, Toronto is 10-5.

Philadelphia is 16-4 when it gives up fewer than 106.1 points.

The 76ers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Raptors allow to opponents.

Philadelphia is 15-2 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Raptors' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have given up to their opponents.

This season, Toronto has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the 76ers this season is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Philadelphia's leading rebounder is Andre Drummond averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Maxey and his 4.6 assists per game.

Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' Fred VanVleet averages enough points (20.1 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Scottie Barnes grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.6 points per game and adds 3.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.

VanVleet is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.4 threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 1.0 per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Heat L 101-96 Home 12/16/2021 Nets L 114-105 Away 12/20/2021 Celtics W 108-103 Away 12/23/2021 Hawks L 98-96 Home 12/26/2021 Wizards W 117-96 Away 12/28/2021 Raptors - Away 12/30/2021 Nets - Away 1/3/2022 Rockets - Home 1/5/2022 Magic - Away 1/7/2022 Spurs - Home 1/12/2022 Hornets - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule