Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 26, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) looks on. during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 26, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) looks on. during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (14-16) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (17-16) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. 76ers

    • The 76ers score 105.7 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 106.5 the Raptors give up.
    • Philadelphia is 11-6 when scoring more than 106.5 points.
    • Toronto has an 11-5 record when allowing fewer than 105.7 points.
    • The Raptors' 106.1 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers allow.
    • When it scores more than 106.0 points, Toronto is 10-5.
    • Philadelphia is 16-4 when it gives up fewer than 106.1 points.
    • The 76ers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Raptors allow to opponents.
    • Philadelphia is 15-2 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
    • The Raptors' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have given up to their opponents.
    • This season, Toronto has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the 76ers this season is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
    • Philadelphia's leading rebounder is Andre Drummond averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Maxey and his 4.6 assists per game.
    • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors' Fred VanVleet averages enough points (20.1 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Scottie Barnes grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.6 points per game and adds 3.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
    • VanVleet is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 1.0 per game.

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Heat

    L 101-96

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Nets

    L 114-105

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Celtics

    W 108-103

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hawks

    L 98-96

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Wizards

    W 117-96

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Magic

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Knicks

    W 90-87

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Kings

    W 124-101

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Nets

    L 131-129

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Warriors

    W 119-100

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 144-99

    Away

    12/28/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) dunks the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) dunks the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Man v Food
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Man v. Food'

    2 minutes ago
    Murder In The Heartland
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Murder in the Heartland' Season 4 Premiere

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Naje Smith (23) and Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) celebrate after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Spokane Arena. Broncos won 58-52. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at Boise State

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy