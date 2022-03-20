Mar 12, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) during the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (39-31) will look to continue a five-game road win streak when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (43-26) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Raptors vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -6.5 219 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

The 76ers score 108.7 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 107.5 the Raptors allow.

Philadelphia has a 33-8 record when scoring more than 107.5 points.

Toronto is 28-12 when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.

The Raptors score an average of 109.0 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 106.7 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Toronto has put together a 30-8 record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.

Philadelphia has a 32-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.

The 76ers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 11th.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 4.9 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank second.

76ers Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who tallies 30.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch