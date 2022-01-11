Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) picks up a rebound as center Khem Birch (24) battles with Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 7, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) picks up a rebound as center Khem Birch (24) battles with Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (20-17) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (30-9) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Suns

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Suns

  • The Suns average 5.5 more points per game (112.1) than the Raptors give up (106.6).
  • Phoenix has a 25-4 record when putting up more than 106.6 points.
  • When Toronto allows fewer than 112.1 points, it is 19-8.
  • The Raptors put up an average of 108.2 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 105.0 the Suns allow.
  • Toronto has put together a 15-6 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.
  • Phoenix is 24-0 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.
  • This season, the Suns have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Phoenix shoots higher than 45.6% from the field, it is 23-2 overall.
  • Toronto has put together a 13-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
  • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.0 assists in each contest.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors' Fred VanVleet racks up enough points (22.0 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Scottie Barnes grabs 8.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.7 points per game and adds 3.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
  • VanVleet is the top shooter from deep for the Raptors, hitting 3.8 threes per game.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 0.9 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

Celtics

L 123-108

Away

1/2/2022

Hornets

W 133-99

Away

1/4/2022

Pelicans

W 123-110

Away

1/6/2022

Clippers

W 106-89

Home

1/8/2022

Heat

L 123-100

Home

1/11/2022

Raptors

-

Away

1/14/2022

Pacers

-

Away

1/16/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/17/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/20/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/22/2022

Pacers

-

Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Knicks

W 120-105

Home

1/4/2022

Spurs

W 129-104

Home

1/5/2022

Bucks

W 117-111

Away

1/7/2022

Jazz

W 122-108

Home

1/9/2022

Pelicans

W 105-101

Home

1/11/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/14/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/15/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/17/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/19/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/21/2022

Wizards

-

Away

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) look for the loose ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Teen Mom Girls Night
entertainment

How to Watch Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In

1 minute ago
Naomi CW
entertainment

How to Watch Naomi Series Premiere

1 minute ago
Restoration Road
entertainment

How to Watch Restoration Road with Clint Harp

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy