The Toronto Raptors (20-17) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (30-9) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Suns

The Suns average 5.5 more points per game (112.1) than the Raptors give up (106.6).

Phoenix has a 25-4 record when putting up more than 106.6 points.

When Toronto allows fewer than 112.1 points, it is 19-8.

The Raptors put up an average of 108.2 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 105.0 the Suns allow.

Toronto has put together a 15-6 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.

Phoenix is 24-0 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.

This season, the Suns have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 45.6% from the field, it is 23-2 overall.

Toronto has put together a 13-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.0 assists in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' Fred VanVleet racks up enough points (22.0 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Scottie Barnes grabs 8.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.7 points per game and adds 3.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.

VanVleet is the top shooter from deep for the Raptors, hitting 3.8 threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 0.9 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/31/2021 Celtics L 123-108 Away 1/2/2022 Hornets W 133-99 Away 1/4/2022 Pelicans W 123-110 Away 1/6/2022 Clippers W 106-89 Home 1/8/2022 Heat L 123-100 Home 1/11/2022 Raptors - Away 1/14/2022 Pacers - Away 1/16/2022 Pistons - Away 1/17/2022 Spurs - Away 1/20/2022 Mavericks - Away 1/22/2022 Pacers - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule