How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (20-17) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (30-9) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Suns
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Suns
- The Suns average 5.5 more points per game (112.1) than the Raptors give up (106.6).
- Phoenix has a 25-4 record when putting up more than 106.6 points.
- When Toronto allows fewer than 112.1 points, it is 19-8.
- The Raptors put up an average of 108.2 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 105.0 the Suns allow.
- Toronto has put together a 15-6 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.
- Phoenix is 24-0 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Phoenix shoots higher than 45.6% from the field, it is 23-2 overall.
- Toronto has put together a 13-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
- JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.0 assists in each contest.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors' Fred VanVleet racks up enough points (22.0 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Scottie Barnes grabs 8.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.7 points per game and adds 3.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet is the top shooter from deep for the Raptors, hitting 3.8 threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 0.9 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
Celtics
L 123-108
Away
1/2/2022
Hornets
W 133-99
Away
1/4/2022
Pelicans
W 123-110
Away
1/6/2022
Clippers
W 106-89
Home
1/8/2022
Heat
L 123-100
Home
1/11/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/14/2022
Pacers
-
Away
1/16/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/17/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/20/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/22/2022
Pacers
-
Home
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Knicks
W 120-105
Home
1/4/2022
Spurs
W 129-104
Home
1/5/2022
Bucks
W 117-111
Away
1/7/2022
Jazz
W 122-108
Home
1/9/2022
Pelicans
W 105-101
Home
1/11/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/14/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/15/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/17/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/19/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/21/2022
Wizards
-
Away