Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (53-13) play the Toronto Raptors (35-30) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Suns

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Suns

Suns vs Raptors Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-5

222 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Raptors

  • The Suns score 113.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 107.2 the Raptors give up.
  • Phoenix is 43-5 when scoring more than 107.2 points.
  • Toronto has a 31-17 record when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
  • The Raptors' 108.4 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 105.8 the Suns allow.
  • When it scores more than 105.8 points, Toronto is 28-8.
  • Phoenix has a 39-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
  • The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 12th.
  • The Suns average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 3.4 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
  • The Raptors are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 20th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
  • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Cameron Johnson, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam sits atop the Raptors leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 21.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.8 per game. He also records 21.5 points per game and grabs 4.5 rebounds per game.
  • VanVleet is the top scorer from distance for the Raptors, hitting 4.0 threes per game.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

