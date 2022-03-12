Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (53-13) play the Toronto Raptors (35-30) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5 222 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Raptors

The Suns score 113.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 107.2 the Raptors give up.

Phoenix is 43-5 when scoring more than 107.2 points.

Toronto has a 31-17 record when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.

The Raptors' 108.4 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 105.8 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 105.8 points, Toronto is 28-8.

Phoenix has a 39-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.

The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 12th.

The Suns average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 3.4 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 20th.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Cameron Johnson, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch