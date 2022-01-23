How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (19-26) play the Toronto Raptors (22-21) at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Trail Blazers
- The Raptors record 5.4 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Trail Blazers allow (112.2).
- Toronto is 12-3 when scoring more than 112.2 points.
- When Portland gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 12-3.
- The Trail Blazers' 108.3 points per game are only 2.4 more points than the 105.9 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- Portland is 14-13 when it scores more than 105.9 points.
- Toronto is 18-9 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Raptors make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
- Toronto is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 45.6% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Portland has a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 21.8 points per game along with 6.9 assists.
- Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 14.8 points per game.
- VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Norman Powell scores 18.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Trail Blazers.
- Jusuf Nurkic has a stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 14.3 points and 2.8 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Anfernee Simons holds the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 15.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
- Simons is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/14/2022
Pistons
L 103-87
Away
1/15/2022
Bucks
W 103-96
Away
1/17/2022
Heat
L 104-99
Away
1/19/2022
Mavericks
L 102-98
Away
1/21/2022
Wizards
W 109-105
Away
1/23/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/25/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/26/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/29/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/31/2022
Hawks
-
Away
2/1/2022
Heat
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Nuggets
L 140-108
Away
1/15/2022
Wizards
W 115-110
Away
1/17/2022
Magic
W 98-88
Away
1/19/2022
Heat
L 104-92
Away
1/21/2022
Celtics
W 109-105
Away
1/23/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/25/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/26/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/28/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/30/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/31/2022
Thunder
-
Away