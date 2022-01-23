Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-26) play the Toronto Raptors (22-21) at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Trail Blazers

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Raptors record 5.4 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Trail Blazers allow (112.2).
  • Toronto is 12-3 when scoring more than 112.2 points.
  • When Portland gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 12-3.
  • The Trail Blazers' 108.3 points per game are only 2.4 more points than the 105.9 the Raptors give up to opponents.
  • Portland is 14-13 when it scores more than 105.9 points.
  • Toronto is 18-9 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Raptors make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
  • Toronto is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 45.6% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Portland has a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 21.8 points per game along with 6.9 assists.
  • Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 14.8 points per game.
  • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Norman Powell scores 18.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Trail Blazers.
  • Jusuf Nurkic has a stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 14.3 points and 2.8 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Anfernee Simons holds the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 15.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
  • Simons is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Pistons

L 103-87

Away

1/15/2022

Bucks

W 103-96

Away

1/17/2022

Heat

L 104-99

Away

1/19/2022

Mavericks

L 102-98

Away

1/21/2022

Wizards

W 109-105

Away

1/23/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/25/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/26/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/29/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/31/2022

Hawks

-

Away

2/1/2022

Heat

-

Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Nuggets

L 140-108

Away

1/15/2022

Wizards

W 115-110

Away

1/17/2022

Magic

W 98-88

Away

1/19/2022

Heat

L 104-92

Away

1/21/2022

Celtics

W 109-105

Away

1/23/2022

Raptors

-

Away

1/25/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/26/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/28/2022

Rockets

-

Away

1/30/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/31/2022

Thunder

-

Away

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
