    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    9Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Avery Bradley (20) defends during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (6-8) hope to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (7-7) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Trail Blazers

    Betting Information for Raptors vs. Trail Blazers

    Trail Blazers vs Raptors Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Trail Blazers

    -1.5

    211.5 points

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

    • The Trail Blazers average just 4.3 more points per game (108.6) than the Raptors give up (104.3).
    • Portland has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 104.3 points.
    • When Toronto gives up fewer than 108.6 points, it is 5-4.
    • The Raptors put up an average of 105.4 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 109.0 the Trail Blazers allow.
    • When it scores more than 109.0 points, Toronto is 5-1.
    • Portland's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 105.4 points.
    • The Trail Blazers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 15th.
    • The Trail Blazers average 10.8 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
    • The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at ninth.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
    • Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, averaging 10.9 per game, while Damian Lillard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.1 in each contest.
    • McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Nurkic and Nassir Little lead Portland on the defensive end, with Nurkic leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Little in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • Fred VanVleet scores 19.7 points and tacks on 7.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Precious Achiuwa is at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 7.5 points and adds 1.5 assists per game.
    • VanVleet is the top shooter from deep for the Raptors, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Gary Trent Jr. (2.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Achiuwa (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

