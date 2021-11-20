Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (7-8) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (6-9) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Betting Information for Raptors vs. Kings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kings
-3.5
220.5 points
Key Stats for Kings vs. Raptors
- The 110.7 points per game the Kings average are 12.1 more points than the Raptors give up (98.6).
- Sacramento has a 6-7 record when putting up more than 98.6 points.
- Toronto is 7-5 when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Raptors average only 4.7 fewer points per game (105.8) than the Kings give up to opponents (110.5).
- When it scores more than 110.5 points, Toronto is 4-2.
- Sacramento is 1-3 when it allows fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 24th.
- The Kings average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, 3.2 rebounds less than the Raptors.
- The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 15th.
Kings Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Kings this season is Harrison Barnes, who averages 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
- Sacramento's leading rebounder is Richaun Holmes averaging 10.6 boards per game and its best passer is De'Aaron Fox and his 6.2 assists per game.
- Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Tyrese Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- OG Anunoby is the top scorer for the Raptors with 20.1 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his stats.
- The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Precious Achiuwa with 8.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.5 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 6.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game).
- VanVleet is the top shooter from distance for the Raptors, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Achiuwa with 0.8 per game.
