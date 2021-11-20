Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Nov 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) goes to the basket as Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (7-8) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (6-9) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Kings -3.5 220.5 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Raptors

The 110.7 points per game the Kings average are 12.1 more points than the Raptors give up (98.6).

Sacramento has a 6-7 record when putting up more than 98.6 points.

Toronto is 7-5 when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.

The Raptors average only 4.7 fewer points per game (105.8) than the Kings give up to opponents (110.5).

When it scores more than 110.5 points, Toronto is 4-2.

Sacramento is 1-3 when it allows fewer than 105.8 points.

The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 24th.

The Kings average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, 3.2 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 15th.

Kings Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Kings this season is Harrison Barnes, who averages 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Sacramento's leading rebounder is Richaun Holmes averaging 10.6 boards per game and its best passer is De'Aaron Fox and his 6.2 assists per game.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch