    December 14, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) defends during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (12-14) battle the Sacramento Kings (11-16) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Kings

    • The 104.3 points per game the Raptors record are 9.7 fewer points than the Kings give up (114.0).
    • When Toronto scores more than 114.0 points, it is 4-1.
    • Sacramento has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 104.3 points.
    • The Kings put up 6.6 more points per game (111.2) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (104.6).
    • Sacramento is 10-5 when it scores more than 104.6 points.
    • Toronto has an 11-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.
    • The Raptors are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Kings allow to opponents.
    • In games Toronto shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.
    • This season, Sacramento has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.7 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
    • Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 15.1 points a contest.
    • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
    • Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox sits at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also grabs 3.7 rebounds and averages 5.1 assists per game.
    • The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Richaun Holmes with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Tyrese Haliburton with 5.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game).
    • Buddy Hield hits 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.0 per game).

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 98-91

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Bucks

    W 97-93

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Wizards

    W 102-90

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Thunder

    L 110-109

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Knicks

    W 90-87

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Clippers

    W 124-115

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Clippers

    W 104-99

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Magic

    W 142-130

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Hornets

    L 124-123

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 117-103

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

