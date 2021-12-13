How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (12-14) battle the Sacramento Kings (11-16) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Kings
- Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Kings
- The 104.3 points per game the Raptors record are 9.7 fewer points than the Kings give up (114.0).
- When Toronto scores more than 114.0 points, it is 4-1.
- Sacramento has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 104.3 points.
- The Kings put up 6.6 more points per game (111.2) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (104.6).
- Sacramento is 10-5 when it scores more than 104.6 points.
- Toronto has an 11-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.
- The Raptors are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Kings allow to opponents.
- In games Toronto shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.
- This season, Sacramento has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.7 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
- Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 15.1 points a contest.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
- Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox sits at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also grabs 3.7 rebounds and averages 5.1 assists per game.
- The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Richaun Holmes with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Tyrese Haliburton with 5.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game).
- Buddy Hield hits 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.0 per game).
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Grizzlies
L 98-91
Home
12/2/2021
Bucks
W 97-93
Home
12/5/2021
Wizards
W 102-90
Home
12/8/2021
Thunder
L 110-109
Home
12/10/2021
Knicks
W 90-87
Home
12/13/2021
Kings
-
Home
12/14/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/18/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/20/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/22/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/26/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Clippers
W 124-115
Away
12/4/2021
Clippers
W 104-99
Home
12/8/2021
Magic
W 142-130
Home
12/10/2021
Hornets
L 124-123
Away
12/11/2021
Cavaliers
L 117-103
Away
12/13/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/15/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/17/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/19/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/20/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/22/2021
Clippers
-
Home